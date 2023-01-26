News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Calm Santner looks to apply his learnings at CSK to NZ job

Calm Santner looks to apply his learnings at CSK to NZ job

Source: PTI
January 26, 2023 22:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

ODIs take a precedence over T20Is in a World Cup year but Santer said playing every game for the country is an honour.

IMAGE: ODIs take a precedence over T20Is in a World Cup year but Mitchell Santer said playing every game for the country is an honour. Photograph: Mitchell Santner/Twitter

Mitchell Santner says that time spent under Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Stephen Fleming at Chennai Super Kings will come in handy as he leads New Zealand in the T20I series in India.

Santner had also led the side in the third and final T20I in India back in 2021. He is captaining the side in the absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson.

 

"If you look at both of them (Dhoni and Fleming), they're both very calm and very level-headed, which I like as I feel I'm similar in that respect. To work under and alongside MS (Dhoni) has been a pretty cool experience for a few years now.

"I guess it's nice to be back at his home ground as well. And Flem (Fleming) -- he's the same, very level-headed and keeps it pretty relaxed and that's what we try to do in this set-up as well," said the left-hander ahead of the series opener.

ODIs take a precedence over T20Is in a World Cup year but Santer said playing every game for the country is an honour.

"I guess the way ODI cricket is going at the moment with high scores, you know it's not too different to T20. So, banking the experiences in T20 cricket this year will be similar to what we got in the one-day series, where we saw some high scores and good hitting.

"I guess trying to bank those experiences from that series…yes, we obviously lost 3-0, but we showed glimpses in games that we want to take forward in this series," said the all-rounder.

Would he continue to be calm under pressure now that he is leading the side?

"Yeah, I guess that's my nature, and it has been like that for a little while now. But obviously there's also bit more nerves (now) and very exciting to captain another series in India -- it doesn't get much better than that. So, definitely looking forward to it and it's going to be a challenge, no doubt," he added.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
De Villiers on impact of packed schedules
De Villiers on impact of packed schedules
Meet the ICC Men's Cricketer of The Year!
Meet the ICC Men's Cricketer of The Year!
Eyes on Gill, Ishan as India meet New Zealand in T20s
Eyes on Gill, Ishan as India meet New Zealand in T20s
ISRO may launch mission to study Sun by July
ISRO may launch mission to study Sun by July
Jadeja 'ready for Australia' after 'seven-star' return
Jadeja 'ready for Australia' after 'seven-star' return
Made-in-India weapons dominate 74th R-Day parade
Made-in-India weapons dominate 74th R-Day parade
Injured Gaikwad out of New Zealand T20Is
Injured Gaikwad out of New Zealand T20Is

New Zealand Tour Of India 2023

NEW ZEALAND'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

Shubman gets Hardik's vote of confidence

Shubman gets Hardik's vote of confidence

Injured Gaikwad out of New Zealand T20Is

Injured Gaikwad out of New Zealand T20Is

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances