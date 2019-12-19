News
CAA unrest: Cricketer Harbhajan appeals for peace

CAA unrest: Cricketer Harbhajan appeals for peace

December 19, 2019 16:41 IST

Harbhajan Singh

IMAGE: This should stop, it's not doing good for anyone, tweeted Harbhajan Singh. Photograph: CSK/Twitter

India cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Thursday appealed for peace in the wake of protests against the amended citizenship act.

The protests that started in Assam are now gaining support from not just the ethnic Assamese but also from other communities as well.

 

"All I am saying is maintain the peace..this should stop it's not doing good for anyone.i am sure there is a other way to solve this issue rather then being violent.. it's a request to you all students and police and authorities," Harbhajan tweeted.

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act resulted in huge traffic snarls across the national capital during the morning peak hours on Thursday, while the Delhi-Gurgaon route remained in a gridlock as vehicles lined up for as long as 10 kms on the expressway connecting the two cities.

In view of violence during demonstrations in different parts of the country against the amended citizenship law, the government issued prohibitory orders.

The act seek to provide citizenship to minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Pointing to a photo of an injured student from Jamia Milia Islamia University, Harbhajan tweeted, "His crime is that he is a human.. it's so sad to hear from him what he is gone through..very sad for what's happening in Delhi. This needs to stop." 

