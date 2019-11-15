Buzz: KPL team Bellary Tusker's owner summoned by CBI

November 15, 2019 22:28 IST

Karnataka premier League team Bellary Tusker's owner Arvind Venkatesh Reddy has been summoned to appear before the Central Crime Branch police in Bengaluru and a look out circular issued against him in connection the with match fixing scandal in the tournament, police said on Friday.

In the KPL match fixing scam, role of Bellary Team owner Reddy has come to light. Since he is abroad, the notice has been served to appear for investigation and LOC has been issued against him, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said.

Another cricket player was also questioned in connection with the fixing charges, he said, without giving further details.

The CCB police, which is investigating charges of spot-fixing in the last two seasons of KPL, has so far arrested eight people, including four cricketers, the owner of the Belagavi Panthers' team and an international bookie.

Bellary Tuskers captain C M Gautam, a first-class player who turned up for three IPL teams, and his former Karnataka teammate Abrar Qazi were arrested on November 7 for allegedly accepting money to spot-fix in the scandal-ridden KPL.

Two days later, international bookie from Haryana Sayyam was arrested when he returned from abroad.

As an LoC was issued against him, he was detained at the Delhi airport on his arrival.

He was linked to Bhavesh Bafna, an IPL fame acclaimed drummer, who too had been arrested in connection with the match-fixing which came to light with the arrest of Ali Ashfaq Thara, who owned the Belagavi team.

Jaiswal ton helps India 'A' to win over India 'C'

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a superb hundred as India 'A' registered a seven-wicket win over India 'C' in the men's U-19 One-Day Challenger Trophy in Hyderabad on Friday.

Jaiswal cracked a 100-ball 108 which was laced with 15 hits to the fence and two sixes, while Sai Sudharsan slammed a 89-ball 60 as the duo shared a 164-run opening stand.

Jay Gohil (43) and Sameer Rizvi (38) also chipped in with useful contributions as India 'A' posted a competitive 256 for three in 50 overs.

India 'A' then returned to restrict India 'C' to 250 for seven to win the match.

Chasing the total, India 'C' opener Divyaansh Saxena made a 115-ball 89, while Saurav Dagar (51) and Kumar K Kushagra (40) also shone with the bat but it was not enough in the end.

For India 'A', Kaki Nithish Reddy took two wickets, while Purnank Arun Kumar Tyagi, Kritagya Kumar Singh and Rishabh Bansal claimed one each.

In another match at Vijaywada, Divyansh Joshi's all-round show helped India 'B' notch up a two-wicket win over Nepal.

Joshi claimed three wickets and then scored a match-winning 54.

Electing to bowl, India 'B' dismissed Nepal for 210 in 49.5 overs and then returned to overhaul the target, scoring 211 for eight in 46.3 overs.

Opener Rit Gautam blasted a 93-ball 84 but didn't get enough support at the other end as Nepal were bowled out for 210.

Joshi (3/54) scalped three crucial wickets, while Atharva Ankolekar (2/12) took two.

In reply, India 'B' rode on Joshi's 37-ball 54 and some useful contributions from Kruthik Krishna (39), Sagar Dahiya (28), Harsh Hamwal (29) to romp home.

Image used for representational purposes

Photograph: CSA/Twitter