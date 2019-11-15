PHOTOS: India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 2

Last updated on: November 15, 2019 12:56 IST

Images from Day 2 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh in Indore.

- SCORECARD

IMAGE: India opener Mayank Agarwal celebrates after completing a hundred on Friday, Day 2 of the first Test against Bangladesh, in Indore. Photograph: BCCI

Mayank Agarwal continued his fine run and scored his third Test hundred as India piled on the runs despite losing skipper Virat Kohli early on Day 2 of the first Test, in Indore, on Friday.

After India returned from the lunch break 38 runs ahead of Bangladesh, having dismissed them for 150 in the first innings on Day 1, Agarwal completed his third hundred in Tests. It was laced with 15 boundaries and a six.

Making most of a pedestrian bowling attack, Agarwal had earlier smashed 13 fours and a six off Mehidy Hasan in his unbeaten 91 while adding 91 for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara (54, 72 balls) and 69 for the unbroken fourth wicket stand with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (35 batting, 72 balls) before lunch.

IMAGE: Bangladesh pacer Abu Jayed appeals for leg before wicket against India captain Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

However, it was a disappointing Friday morning for the 10,000-odd spectators, who had come to watch skipper Kohli. He was dismissed by Bangladesh's best bowler on view, seamer Abu Jayed (3/58 in 13 overs) for a duck.

Early into the innings, Jayed bowled an off-cutter and then got a successful DRS appeal for leg before, denying India’s captain an opportunity to trouble the scorers.

IMAGE: Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque asks for a review for lbw against Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

In the morning, Jayed was unlucky when Pujara was dropped by Mehidy at gully. The Saurashtra right-hander promptly square cut the next to complete his 23rd Test half-century.

But the drop did not prove costly as Jayed had him caught by substitute Saif Hasan at third slip after he had hit nine boundaries.

Bangladesh got brief joy when Kohli was dismissed cheaply, with India at 119 for 3 before Agarwal took charge of the situation.

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara is congratulated by Mayank Agarwal after completing 50. Photograph: BCCI

His half-century came as he played the 'Nataraja' pull shot off Ebadot Hossain and then tackled Mehidy with ease.

He repeatedly used his feet to reach the pitch of the ball and loft the off-spinner over the mid-off region. One such shot got him the only six of the Indian innings so far.

Rahane also looked in good touch even though he battled cramps briefly before continuing his innings.