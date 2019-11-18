Buzz: Imran's advice for out-of-favour Sarfaraz

Last updated on: November 18, 2019 11:32 IST

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Ahmed was removed as captain and dropped from the team in all three formats by the PCB last month after Pakistan were whitewashed 0-3 in a T20 series at home by a weak Sri Lankan team. Photograph: PCB/Twitter

Prime Minister Imran Khan has advised sacked Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed to focus on domestic cricket to get back to the national team.

Khan, the patron-in-chief of Pakistan Cricket Board and a former captain, also backed the appointment of Misbah-ul-Haq as head coach and chief selector.

"I don't think the performance and form of a player should be judged by T20 cricket but through Test and One-day cricket. He can come back to the national team, he should focus on domestic cricket," Khan said when asked about Sarfaraz.

Regarding the appointment of Misbah as head coach and chief selector, Khan said, "It is a constructive move to appoint Misbah as he is an honest and unbiased personality who has loads of experience behind him.

"I think Misbah will turn out to be a good choice and Pakistan will improve and do well in Test and ODI cricket under him. He has this talent in him that he can groom the players and also improve their performance," he added.

Khan also supported the new domestic first-class season in which only six provincial teams are competing on home and away basis and said eventually this will lead to a better cricket system in the country.

He noted that there was already some improvement in domestic cricket and hoped it will get better.

"If our domestic cricket improves, then Pakistan cricket will also move forward."

Root's England put new philosophy to Test in New Zealand

England's two-match series in New Zealand is not part of the World Test Championship but will be no less significant for the tourists as they prepare to showcase a more patient brand of cricket under their new coach in Mount Maunganui on Thursday.

With Australia retaining the Ashes earlier this year, England, under new coach Chris Silverwood, have embarked on a two-year project to reclaim the urn in 2020-21.

Jettisoning the aggressive style championed by his predecessor Trevor Bayliss, Silverwood has advocated a more conservative approach to Test cricket, with skipper Joe Root emphasizing the importance of patience ahead of the series.

"We have to try to bat longer. It doesn't matter how long it takes to get a good score on any given wicket," Root said.

"It would be nice to get used to batting for 120 overs more regularly, especially in the first innings.

"And it doesn't just apply to our batting. It's with the ball as well. We have to be prepared to go at two an over and build pressure in different ways."

England are also leaning more toward youth, packing seven under-25 players in their 15-man squad. Four of them -- Ollie Pope, Sam Curran, Dominic Sibley and Jofra Archer -- could see action in Mount Maunganui this week.

Root will be back at his preferred number four against New Zealand, ahead of Ben Stokes, while Dom Sibley will partner Rory Burns at the top, but England's bowling unit looks less intimidating in the absence of James Anderson and Mark Wood.

Archer, playing his first overseas Test series, might have to shoulder the extra burden.

Currently ranked second in the world, one place above England, New Zealand have lost only one of their last 15 Tests on home soil.

Their batting has been bolstered by skipper Kane Williamson's timely recovery from a hip injury ahead of the inaugural Test at his home ground.

"It doesn't restrict my movement too much, it's only in certain specific positions, it's more that happens in a wide squat or these sort of things," Williamson told Radio New Zealand of his injury.

"If it doesn't get too aggravated ... then it's fine. You are always managing bits and pieces of your body."

Williamson will share the scoring burden with Henry Nicholls and Tom Latham -- all three Test batsmen ranked in the top 10 -- as well as veteran Ross Taylor.

They also have a potent pace attack, as England found out in Auckland last year when Tim Southee and Trent Boult bundled them out for 58 in the first innings.

Neil Wagner, known for his penchant to bounce out batsmen, completes New Zealand's three-pronged seam attack while Lockie Ferguson, their World Cup hero, will be looking forward to a Test debut following his maiden call-up.

Hamilton hosts the second Test from Novenmber 29.

Injured Ellyse Perry to miss WBBL's next game

Sidney Sixers all-rounder Ellyse Perry will miss the next game against Hobart Hurricanes as the cricketer suffered a shoulder injury on Sunday.

The right-handed batter had landed heavily on her right shoulder while fielding during the Rebel WBBL match against the Melbourne Renegades.

Perry will be undergoing a further assessment of her injury later this week.

"Club medical staff will provide further information then, but expect Perry to miss between 1-3 weeks with the star all-rounder set to be available for the WBBL finals in December," Sydney Sixers said in an official statement.

Melbourne Renegades won the match by two wickets after they successfully chased the 140-run target against the Sixers in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League.