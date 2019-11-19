Buzz: DDCA boss Rajat Sharma back in office

November 19, 2019 12:48 IST

IMAGE: DDCA president Rajat Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Rajat Sharma on Monday took charge of the office of president of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) along with other officials and said that the association is now working smoothly.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ravikant Chopra, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) PC Vaish, GM, Cricket Operations, Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) members Yashpal Sharma and Sunil Valson also took the charge on Monday after taking back their resignations.

Sharma told ANI: "Along with me, CEO, CFO, GM, Operations and members of the Cricket Advisory Committee have taken back their resignations. Now the DDCA is functioning smoothly."

Sharma stated that he reconsidered the decision so that the cricket in Delhi should be run in a transparent and professional manner.

"Yesterday Justice (Retired) Badar Durrez Ahmed said that he has refused to accept my resignation and said -- I, CEO, CFO and GM, Operations -- must resume their works for the interest and welfare of cricketers of Delhi. Hence I assumed the office," said Sharma.

"Today, Directors of DDCA met me in the office and asked me to reconsider my decision so that cricket in Delhi should continue in a transparent and professional manner. I accepted their demand so that the work which we started could be completed," he added.

Sharma assured that the DDCA would be run in a transparent manner.

"I assure the cricketers of Delhi, cricket lovers, and administrators that we will not allow anyone to follow corrupt practices," said Sharma said.

On Sunday Justice Ahmed had said: "Resignations (tendered by President, CEO, CFO and GM, cricket operations) shall be kept in abeyance. All these persons shall continue to discharge their duties in the interest of the game of cricket."

"No further resolution in this regard be sought to be passed by members of the apex council without the permission of the ombudsman and without following proper procedure. Hearing on these complaints shall take place on November 27," he added.

As an all-rounder, I look up to Stokes: Curran

Ahead of the two-match Test series against New Zealand, England pacer Sam Curran has said that he looks up to teammate Ben Stokes and the way he manages to contribute with both the bat and the ball in his hand.

"As an all-rounder, I look up to someone like Stokesy (Ben Stokes) and the way he contributes with the bat up the order and he takes wickets when he bowls and that is what I aspire to do. As long as I am helping to win games for the team then I am happy," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Curran as saying.

Curran also lauded pacer Jofra Archer and said it would be 'exciting' to feature in the same team as him.

"He is an amazing bowler and one you want on your side. I am sure he is going to be raring to go and it will be exciting to be playing on the same team as him. I do not think our batters would want to be facing him. Hopefully, he can ruffle a few feathers," Curran said.

The 21-year-old has played 11 Tests for England so far and he has managed to score 541 runs.

He has also scalped 21 wickets in the longest format of the game. Curran was a part of the Ashes squad, but experienced Chris Woakes got a nod ahead of him.

"There was frustration, but the team was in a good place going into the Ashes. I was in all the squads, so that was a confidence booster. At the same time you'd love to be playing, and as the series went on you're itching to get out on the field," Curran said.

England will take on New Zealand in a two-match Test series, slated to begin from November 21.

Liam Livingstone chooses County Championship over IPL

England batsman Liam Livingstone has chosen not to enter the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) players' draft in order to play the County Championship matches.

The player also hopes of making it to England's national line-up by impressing them through the Divison One of County Championship.

"I loved the experience of playing in the IPL, but I have decided to put a renewed focus on first-class cricket next summer. I am committed to improving my game in all formats and I still have hopes of playing Test cricket; the best way to achieve that is by impressing in Division One," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Livingstone as saying.

"I hugely enjoyed being part of the County Championship side last season. The lads played some exceptional red-ball cricket and I am optimistic about what we can achieve together moving forward," he added.

Livingstone was a part of the Rajasthan Royals' lineup for the 2018-'19 season, but he left the franchise by mutual consent and now he would not put his name forward for the next season.

He had a good 2019 County season as he went on to score 599 runs at an average of 46.07.

Livingstone will be available to play for Lancashire for the whole of the County Championship and T20 Blast seasons next year, but he will miss out on the ODI Cup due to his involvement in the inaugural 'Hundred'.

He will be representing Birmingham Phoenix in the tournament. Livingstone is currently playing in the Mzansi Super League and has entered the draft for the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Livingstone will also make an appearance at the Big Bash League (BBL) as one of Perth Scorchers' overseas players.

Andrew Tye ruled out of opening leg of Big Bash League

Pacer Andrew Tye was on Tuesday ruled out for the beginning of the 2019-20 Big Bash League (BBL) due to an elbow injury.

The 32-year-old pacer ruptured the medial ligament in his right elbow while throwing the ball during Australia's training session last month.

"AJ underwent successful reconstructive elbow surgery in Sydney a fortnight ago and has been recovering well. We expect AJ will be unavailable as a bowler for 3-4 months. His availability in the BBL will be reviewed in the second half of the tournament," WACA Sports Science Sports Medicine Manager Nick Jones said in an official statement.

Tye was recently released by Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kings XI Punjab last week ahead of the upcoming auction.

He managed to take 24 wickets at an average of 18.66 during the 2018 IPL season but he had a difficult time in this year's edition as he picked up just three wickets.

He took 21 wickets for Perth Scorchers in the last year's BBL.

"It is never nice to lose any player to injury, but someone as experienced and well-liked as AJ is a big blow for us. I am confident we have the depth to cover AJ and hopefully, fans will see him in action towards the end of the Big Bash," Scorchers coach Adam Voges said.

BBL is slated to begin from December 17 this year and Scorchers will take on Sydney Sixers in their first match on December 18.

Scoring runs in T10 League, a perfect build-up to BBL: Lynn

After playing a knock of 91 runs in the T10 League match, Australia batsman Chris Lynn on Tuesday said that being among the runs in the tournament will prove as a perfect build-up to the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL).

"One hot day doesn't make a summer but it was pleasing to be in the runs at the @T10League, perfect lead up to #BBL09," Lynn tweeted.

The 29-year-old Lynn had played a knock of 91 runs off just 20 deliveries at a strike rate of 303.33 for Maratha Arabians against Team Abu Dhabi.

In the innings, Lynn broke Alex Hales' record of 87 not out in the ten-over tournament to record the highest ever individual score.

Lynn smashed nine fours and seven sixes in his innings of 91 runs.

Recently, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) decided to release Lynn from the side ahead of the next year's tournament.

Now Lynn has to register himself for the upcoming IPL auction and then it would have to been seen, whether he gets picked up by any other side.

"He is someone I have seen in the IPL. He has given some great starts to KKR. I really don't understand how they didn't retain him. I think that's a bad call, must send SRK (the franchise owner) a message on that," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Yuvraj Singh, a teammate of Lynn as saying.

This innings by Lynn enabled Maratha Arabians to register a mammoth score of 138 runs in the allotted ten overs.

The side then went on to defend the total as they restricted Team Abu Dhabi to 114/3, registering a win by 24 runs.

Tendulkar raises awareness for brain development in Kathmandu

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was here on a three-day trip to raise awareness for the UNICEF Nepal's 'Bat for Brain Development' campaign.

A UNICEF ambassador, Tendulkar engaged in a game of cricket with the Nepal women's team, visited the famous Pashupati Temple and met the Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli, during his stay here.

"Thank you for meeting me despite health issues @PM_Nepal Shri Oli ji, I wish you a speedy recovery. I feel touched by the love and warmth received in Nepal. Like the beautiful lamp you gifted - may there be brightness, happiness & prosperity all over the world. @unicef_nepal," Tendulkar tweeted.

Tendukar was appointed UNICEF's first brand ambassador for South Asia in November 2013 and his put his weight behind several issue including empowering girls through sports.