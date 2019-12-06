Buzz: Cricket Australia has special requests for BCCI

December 06, 2019 12:30 IST

IMAGE: The first floodlit Test match between Australia and New Zealand at Adelaide Oval on November 27, 2015. Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Cricket Australia (CA) is set to request the BCCI to agree for more than one Day/Night Test during India's 2021 tour Down Under, when officials of the two boards meet on the sidelines of a three-match ODI series in January next year.

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, CA feels encouraged about the proposal after India won their maiden Day/Night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata recently.

A CA delegation, led by its Chairman Earl Eddings, will meet BCCI top brass during the three-match ODI series in India starting January 14 next year.

"As you build that trust and build that relationship you have that chat," Eddings told the website.

"Pleasingly they've played their first day-night Test and won easily. Now they've got through that it might give them the right build-up to it over here. I've got no doubt they'll consider playing one and maybe even more day-night Test matches. But that's down the track to when we catch up with them in January," he added.

CA Chief Executive Kevin Roberts, while talking to ABC Radio recently, also spoke about having more than one Day/Night Tests during what is meant to be a four-match Test series.

"...in my heart I'd say four from four, in my head we'd love to play one of the four as a day-night Test, he said.

Eddings said CA also wants the BCCI to consider adding one more Test to the traditional four-match series that the two countries play.

"Ideally we want to be playing five Tests against India, hopefully in the future we can do that as well," he said.

India's maiden Day/Night Test was a result of the initiative taken by new Board president Sourav Ganguly, one of the country's most successful and charismatic former captains. He managed to convince Bangladesh for a Day/Night game within a week of taking over on October 23.

"The fact India are playing day-night Test cricket is a great thing. It shows that he cares about the game. We've exchanged letters, I'm going over there with some of our board members in early January for some of the ODIs where I hope to meet with the new BCCI administration," Eddings said of Ganguly.

"I want to stress we've got a very strong relationship with India, there's a lot of mutual respect there. While we have our differences because we've got different needs, the relationship is very strong," he added.

Maxwell closer to return, trains with Victoria

Australia's Glenn Maxwell seems to be moving closer to a comeback from his mental health break after the all-rounder was seen training with his state side Victoria here.

Maxwell, who stepped away from cricket to deal with his unspecified problems during Australia's Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka in October, returned to club cricket recently.

He has played three Victorian Premier Cricket matches with club side Fitzroy Doncaster since and has taken part in some aspects of Victoria's Shield program.

On Thursday, the 31-year-old, who bowls off-spin, participated in Victoria's training session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

"I think he is doing everything he needs to do ... when he is ready to come back (he will)," teammate Marcus Harris was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"I'm not sure if it is this week or Big Bash, but he's not far away I think," he added.

Victoria will take on Western Australia at the MCG starting on Saturday, but Maxwell has not been named in the squad.

Harris said it will be left to Maxwell to decide the right time to return to the game on a full-time basis.

"I think those sort of guys need some space. I think they've got everyone hounding them about what's going on and what they're doing," Harris said.

"They are adults. Maxi has been really good and all the guys dealing with stuff have been very good and we just put our arm around them and support them," he added.