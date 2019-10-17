Cricket Buzz: Australian women's cricket team bags award

October 17, 2019 15:26 IST

Australian women's cricket team was named 'A- Team of the Year' at the annual Women's Health Women in Sport Awards in Melbourne on Thursday.

The team won the award for their exceptional run in cricket in the last 12 months.

Australia broke the record for the most consecutive wins in women's ODI cricket with their 18th triumph on the trot. The Aussies surpassed their own record of most consecutive wins, a feat they attained 20 years ago with 17 wins.

Australia's skipper Meg Lanning bagged the 'Leadership Legend' award. She led her side successfully in all formats of the game.

The team lost only three games in 45 matches across all formats. The extraordinary run featured a victory in the women's Ashes and a fourth T20 World Cup title last year.

"On behalf of Australian Cricket, I'd like to congratulate the Australian Women's Team, captain Meg Lanning, coach Matthew Mott and all the support staff on another stellar 12 months," cricket.com.au quoted Cricket Australia CEO, Kevin Roberts as saying.

Lanning has played 94 T20Is and has scored 2580 runs with an average of 36.85.

Gus Logie named interim head coach of WI women's team

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Gus Logie as the new interim head coach of West Indies women's team.

He will take over the duties from Henderson Springer. Gus will help the side prepare for their month-long series against the Indian women's team, slated to begin from November 1 this year.

Gus has also been the assistant coach of the West Indies women's Team since 2017.

"Gus has a long history with West Indies cricket, both as a player and as a coach. He has been a part of the women's team for the last two years and knows the player's techniques and skillsets. I have no doubt he will continue his hard work in preparing the team for India women and then the T20 World Cup next year," CWI's Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams said in an official statement.

"We are extremely grateful to Hendy for his contribution to the women's program over the last two years and we will continue to exploit his prior experience within coaching education," he added.

CWI also announced the appointment of a new team manager for the women's team.

Evril Betty Lewis will take charge of the team immediately for the series against India women.

West Indies will host India for three ODIs and five T20Is. The first ODI between both sides will be played on November 1.