Buttler, Dawson guide England to win in 1st T20I

IMAGE: England's Jos Buttler bats during his scintillating 59-ball 96 in the opening T20I against West Indies at Seat Unique Riverside, Durham, Britain, on Friday. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

Former captain Jos Buttler scored a superb 96 off 59 balls, and Liam Dawson took four wickets on his international return, as England beat West Indies by 21 runs in the T20 series opener at Durham's Riverside ground on Friday.

After making a 3-0 winning start to Harry Brook's captaincy in the one-dayers, England kept the momentum in the shorter format with an innings of 188-6 after winning the toss and batting first.

West Indies finished on 167-9, with Romario Shepherd caught on the final ball of the match.

Buttler, in at number three with England 16-1 after Ben Duckett was caught by West Indies captain Shai Hope off Shepherd, brought up his half century from 25 balls in the eighth over.

He had earlier smashed three sixes and scooped a four from the first four balls of a devastating sixth over with Alzarri Joseph bowling.

The 34-year-old, who stepped down as white-ball captain last February following England's group-stage exit from the Champions Trophy, continued to look like a man relieved of a heavy burden as he hit six fours and four sixes.

Needing just four for the century, he was out lbw to Joseph in the penultimate over.

The tally was Buttler's highest T20 international score on home soil.

West Indies were 33-2 off 5.2 overs after losing Johnson Charles for 18, stumped by Buttler off Dawson, and Hope caught by Duckett, who repaid his own dismissal in like-for-like fashion, for three off debutant Matthew Potts.

IMAGE: England's Jos Buttler celebrates with Liam Dawson after he takes the wicket of West Indies' Johnson Charles. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

England restricted the visitors to 44-2 at the end of the powerplay, compared to 78-1 at the same stage of the home innings.

Evin Lewis hit West Indies top score of 39 off 23 balls, before being caught by Brydon Carse off Jacob Bethell.

Dawson, back in the side at 35 and playing his first England match since 2022, claimed his second and third wickets when Duckett caught Sherfane Rutherford (2) and Roston Chase (24) in quick succession.

The left-arm spinner wrapped up with a fourth wicket, for 20 runs from his four overs, by bowling Rovman Powell as West Indies slipped to 115-6 on a tough night in the north-east.

"I feel really good. Really pleased to contribute to a really good win," said Dawson after being declared player-of-the-match.

"When you get 190 on the board, you can go out there and simplify everything. You can bowl defensively and they've got to come to you. Tonight, it worked.

"It's been maybe three-and-a-half years since I played. I was nervous going into the game but I'm happy to contribute."

Hope said his side had not bowled as well as they had wanted to and needed also to perform better with the bat.

"We've got to put this behind us and we've got two games to win the series," he said.

The next T20 game in the three-match series is in Bristol on Sunday.