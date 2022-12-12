News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Buttler, Ameen clinch ICC Player of the month awards

Buttler, Ameen clinch ICC Player of the month awards

Source: PTI
December 12, 2022 14:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jos Buttler

IMAGE: Jos Buttler demonstrated his full array of strokeplay in smashing 80 from 49 balls while chasing 169 for victory in the semifinal against India. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

England's T20 World Cup-winning captain Jos Buttler was on Monday named ICC men's Player of the Month for the first time following his stupendous show in November.

Pakistan's Sidra Ameen became the second successive winner of the women's Player of the Month award from the country, thanks to her brilliant performance in the ODI series win over Ireland.

 

One of the most fearsome batters in world cricket, Buttler had produced a Player of the Match performance in the dramatic 20-run victory over New Zealand in Brisbane to start the month with a bang.

Making his 100th T20I appearance, the opener smashed 73 from 47 balls to provide some much-needed momentum to England's campaign at the T20 showpiece.

After England had secured their passage to the knockout stages, Buttler demonstrated his full array of strokeplay in smashing 80 from 49 balls while chasing 169 for victory in the semifinal against India.

His record-breaking opening partnership of 170 with Alex Hales saw England claim a historic 10-wicket win in Adelaide.

In the final, Buttler made a valuable 26 against a menacing Pakistan bowling attack to lead England to their second T20 World Cup trophy.

"I want to thank the fans for voting for me as the ICC Player of the Month for November. This award is down to the efforts of my teammates in what was the most incredible month of cricket, culminating in winning the ICC men's T20 World Cup in Australia," Buttler said.

"It is right up there amongst the best months of cricket I've been involved in, and it was pretty special to lead a group of players to the ultimate accolade of becoming world champions."

In women's category, Ameen secured the award thanks to her dominant performances against Ireland in November's ODI series.

Amassing 277 runs through the series and only being dismissed once, opening batter Ameen started the month with her highest score in ODIs, a remarkable 176 not out, as the hosts claimed a convincing 128-run victory in the first match.

She posted another unbeaten score of 91 from 93 balls in the second ODI, this time in a nine-wicket victory. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Pant Snubbed, Pujara Is Vice-Captain
Pant Snubbed, Pujara Is Vice-Captain
'5 years on a journey for eternity'
'5 years on a journey for eternity'
Kohli's Emotional Message For Ronaldo
Kohli's Emotional Message For Ronaldo
Bhupendra Patel took tough decisions to get 2nd term
Bhupendra Patel took tough decisions to get 2nd term
13 Life Lessons from FIFA World Cup
13 Life Lessons from FIFA World Cup
Guess Where Alia Clicked This Photo?
Guess Where Alia Clicked This Photo?
Rahane, Ishant set to lose BCCI central contracts
Rahane, Ishant set to lose BCCI central contracts

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Rahane, Ishant set to lose BCCI central contracts

Rahane, Ishant set to lose BCCI central contracts

England beat Pakistan in Multan to clinch series

England beat Pakistan in Multan to clinch series

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances