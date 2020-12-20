News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Burns cleared for second Test, Pucovski ruled out

Burns cleared for second Test, Pucovski ruled out

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
December 20, 2020 16:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Joe Burns

IMAGE: Joe Burns suffered a nasty blow on his elbow. Photograph: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Hit on the elbow during the pink-ball series opener, Australia's Joe Burns was, on Sunday, cleared to play the second Test against India, but young Will Pucovski was ruled out as he continues to recover from concussion.

Burns suffered a nasty blow on his elbow off a Jasprit Bumrah delivery during the first Test at Adelaide which Australia won by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

 

"Joe Burns has been cleared of serious damage to his arm, while concussed young gun Will Pucovski has been ruled out of a Boxing Day Test debut," a report in 'The West Australian' said.

With Australia grappling with injuries in the run-up to the series, there were doubts that Burns too might join the list but scans cleared all fears of any major injury to his arm.

Pucovski was set to make his debut in the first Test after David Warner was ruled out due to a groin injury. But he was hit on the helmet during the first warm-up, ruling him out of the opening day-night Test

According to the report, "Australia are adopting an understandably conservative approach as the Victorian (Pucovski) recovers from his ninth concussion."

Warner, who was flown out to Melbourne, on Saturday, due to the sudden outbreak in Sydney, is also racing against time to get fit for the Boxing day Test. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Good chance for Aus to go for clean sweep: Ponting
Good chance for Aus to go for clean sweep: Ponting
No changes to Sydney Test despite COVID-19 outbreak
No changes to Sydney Test despite COVID-19 outbreak
Gavaskar, Ponting call for Rohit's inclusion
Gavaskar, Ponting call for Rohit's inclusion
ICC Test Rankings: Kohli closes gap on Steve Smith
ICC Test Rankings: Kohli closes gap on Steve Smith
Nepal Prez dissolves Parliament, declares mid-term poll
Nepal Prez dissolves Parliament, declares mid-term poll
Nirav Modi's brother charged in $2.6 m fraud in US
Nirav Modi's brother charged in $2.6 m fraud in US
2nd Test: India set to include Gill, Pant and Rahul
2nd Test: India set to include Gill, Pant and Rahul

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

2nd Test: India set to include Gill, Pant and Rahul

2nd Test: India set to include Gill, Pant and Rahul

Cummins calls for pace and bounce in MCG wicket

Cummins calls for pace and bounce in MCG wicket

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use