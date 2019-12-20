News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bumrah fitness evaluation will be done at NCA, says Ganguly

Bumrah fitness evaluation will be done at NCA, says Ganguly

December 20, 2019 16:50 IST

'There is huge hope from Rahul (Dravid). He has been a tremendous player. You will get perfection and commitment.'

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah is on his way to regaining fitness after being laid low by a stress fracture of the back. Photograph: BCCI

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday asserted that Jasprit Bumrah's fitness evaluation will be done at the National Cricket Academy after it was speculated that the Rahul Dravid-led body is not keen to conduct the test in Bengaluru.

 

Bumrah is on his way to regaining fitness after being laid low by a stress fracture of the back. He recently bowled at India's net practice ahead of the second ODI against the West Indies in Visakhapatnam.

"I am not aware of the issue. But Indian players will have to go back to NCA and we will make sure it's comfortable and logistically easier," Ganguly said in Kolkata.

He was responding to a report that Dravid had declined Bumrah's request for a fitness test at the NCA.

It was said that the former India captain is miffed with Bumrah's decision to undergo rehabilitation under private trainers instead of the ones from NCA.

The 26-year-old Bumrah, the No 1 ranked ODI bowler in the ICC list, has been training with IPL franchise Delhi Capitals' trainer Rajnikanth Sivagnanam in Mumbai after recovering from the injury.

"NCA has to be the first and final point for international cricketers. it's a place for Indian cricketers. Everyone has to go through NCA," asserted Ganguly.

"They play cricket all over the places year long. We will also try and see whether NCA physios can come and help Jasprit in Mumbai. We will keep the monitoring under NCA. We want to make sure there's best people with NCA," he added.

Ganguly recently visited NCA and held discussions with Dravid, who was appointed the head of cricket there in July this year.

"There is huge hope from Rahul. He has been a tremendous player. You will get perfection and commitment. We will sort it out," he said.

"We have given Dravid the charge at the NCA to get it more organised. Ultimately we will extend his role. I have spoken to him and the office-bearers. You will get to know the details in a week's time," he added.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

TOP 10 buys at IPL 2020 Auction

TOP 10 buys at IPL 2020 Auction

How the teams fared at IPL Auction

How the teams fared at IPL Auction

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
       