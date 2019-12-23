News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bumrah, Dhawan back for SL T20s, ODIs against Australia; Rohit rested from T20s

Bumrah, Dhawan back for SL T20s, ODIs against Australia; Rohit rested from T20s

December 23, 2019 17:38 IST

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph:  ICC/Twitter

Fit-again pacer Jasprit Bumrah returned to India's T20 and ODI squads for next month's home assignments against Sri Lanka and Australia, while top batsman Rohit Sharma was rested from the T20s in the squads announced, in New Delhi, on Monday.

 

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who had a deep gash on his knee which required 25 stitches, has also made a comeback to both the squads, chairman of selectors M S K Prasad announced after a meeting of the five-member panel.

Bumrah had been laid low by a stress fracture of the back and recently bowled during India's net session ahead of the second ODI against the West Indies in Visakhapatnam.

India will take on Sri Lanka in three T20 Internationals from January 5, followed by three ODIs against Australia from January 14.

Along with Rohit, pacer Mohammed Shami has also been rested from the T20 series against Sri Lanka. 

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Rohit, Virat review phenomenal 2019 for Team India

Rohit, Virat review phenomenal 2019 for Team India

More records for Rohit and Virat

More records for Rohit and Virat

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
   