'Bumrah can burn opposition with pace at World Cup'

May 20, 2019 19:14 IST

'I haven't seen batsmen reading him well. He is unorthodox and that's what makes him different.'

IMAGE: According to Jeff Thomson, Jasprit Bumrah (in picture), along with Kagiso Rabada, will be the two bowlers to watch out at the upcoming ICC World Cup. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

In his prime, his USP was raw pace that terrorised batsmen across the globe and no wonder Jeff Thomson is impressed with Jasprit Bumrah's ability to "burn opposition with raw pace".



Bumrah has been rated as the world's best bowler by Sachin Tendulkar and the legendary Dennis Lillee's former new ball partner's words only add to the Gujarat slinger's exponentially growing reputation.

"Bumrah is really good. He is someone, more that he has bowled, the better he has got. That's how it should work," Thomson, the world's fastest bowler in the 1970s alongside Malcolm Marshall, said.



"He has got raw pace to burn opposition as and when he wants to but he mixes it up. And he is awkward too to read. I haven't seen batsmen reading him well. He is unorthodox and that's what makes him different," said Thomson.



According to Thomson, Bumrah, along with Kagiso Rabada, will be the two bowlers to watch out for as they can put their hand up and respond to situations.



Talking about pace bowling, Thomson is a touch worried about Mitchell Starc's form but agreed that the left-arm quick would be a vital cog in Australia's wheel.



"I hope Mitchell Starc is on song during World Cup as off late he has been all over the shop like last summer," Thomson said about Australia's senior most pacer.

However, given his quality and ability to run through opposition sides, Thomson is confident that he will regain form quickly.



"Starc, if he can bowl well can be as good as anybody in the world. He is a precious man. He needs to bowl quick and at the same time be accurate. He gave too much away in the past," he added.



Thomson, however, is not happy that Josh Hazlewood is not in the bowling unit even though it seems quite decent.



"Pat Cummins is not a problem in my books. He has talent. We don't have Hazlewood but he could have been there. Still I would say our bowling attack is pretty good," he added.