Lara says he's fine, 'will be in hotel room tomorrow'

June 25, 2019 21:26 IST

IMAGE: West Indies batting great Brian Lara was admitted to a Mumbai hospital after complaining of chest pain on Tuesday morning. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani

Brian Lara's countless fans heaved a huge sigh of relief after he declared on Tuesday evening “I am fine and will be back in my hotel room tomorrow" following hospitalisation in Mumbai due to chest pain.

The West Indian great was admitted to a city hospital after complaining of chest pain.

Lara, who is in India as an expert commentator for the ongoing cricket World Cup's official broadcaster, said he felt uneasy after an extended work-out session in the morning.

"I know everyone is very concerned about what is happening. I may have just extended myself in the gym this morning. I was getting a pain in my chest and I just thought that it was best to see a doctor. I was taken to the hospital, pain continued obviously and a lot of tests were done," said Lara, in an audio message posted by Cricket West Indies.

The former West Indies captain may be a tad unwell but his wit was intact even while lying on his hospital bed.

"I am just chilling in my hospital bed, watching England versus Australia... not a big fan of England, hopefully Australia can restrict England.... I am going to be alright. My phone is going non-stop so I am going to switch it off. Not that I would like to switch it off because I would like to speak to my family.

"Just letting everyone know that I am fine, recovering and I will be back in my hotel room tomorrow. Couple of the tests came back already. Doctors were happy that there is nothing major. Thanks again for your concern," he added.

The 50-year-old from Trinidad, considered one of the greatest batsmen to have played the game, was admitted to the Global Hospital in Parel, central Mumbai.

Lara played 131 Tests for the West Indies and averaged 52.89 for his 11,953 runs, while his 299 ODI appearances yielded 10,405 runs at 40.17.

The legendary left-hander is the first and only player to score 400 runs in a Test innings, playing the incredible unbeaten knock against England in 2004 in Antigua.

He also holds the record for the highest individual score in first-class cricket, 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham at Edgbaston in 1994.