Bravo boosts Afghanistan's bowling attack for T20WC

Bravo boosts Afghanistan's bowling attack for T20WC

Source: PTI
May 21, 2024 18:32 IST
Dwayne Bravo

IMAGE: Dwayne Bravo, a two-time T20 World Cup winner, is set to join the team during the preparation camp ahead of the marquee event in the USA and Caribbean. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Tuesday appointed former West Indies pacer Dwayne Bravo as the bowling consultant of the national team for the T20 World Cup beginning June 1.

Bravo, a two-time T20 World Cup winner, is set to join the team during the preparation camp ahead of the marquee event in the USA and Caribbean.

 

"Afghan Atalan have already arrived in St. Kitts and Nevis and are expected to begin a 10-day long training camp, as part of their preparations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, which will be overseen by the coaching staff, including DJ Bravo," said ACB in a statement.

The 40-year-old played 295 international matches for the West Indies, scoring 6423 runs and picking up 363 wickets. He also has 100 FC, 227 List A and a mammoth 573 T20 caps to his name.

He is currently the leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket with 625 scalps to his name. In addition, he has scored almost 7000 runs in the format.

Bravo was part of the Chennai Super Kings support staff in IPL 2024.

Afghanistan open their World Cup campaign against Uganda in Guyana on June 3.

