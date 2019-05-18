News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Brad Hodge takes a dig at Kohli; apologises later

Brad Hodge takes a dig at Kohli; apologises later

May 18, 2019 20:45 IST

'Amazing what people do for money'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Video grab of Kohli and Pant who starred in an advertisement for a company to promote face care products

Former Australia batsman Brad Hodge found himself at the receiving end of social media troll, on Saturday, after he took a dig at India captain Virat Kohli for featuring in a commercial for cosmetics along with Rishabh Pant.

 

Kohli and Pant recently starred in an advertisement for a company to promote face care products. The two brand ambassadors of the company were seen grooving about the benefits of the product. The advertisement went viral instantly with a lot of fans liking it.

Hodge joined the bandwagon and took a dig at Kohli.

"Amazing what people do for money," he commented on the advertisement video.

Hodge's comments did not go down well with a lot of Kohli's fans who slammed the former Kings XI Punjab head coach, reminding him of the infamous ball-tampering scandal of the Australian team in South Africa last year.

Several fans also referred to a video of Steve Smith dancing for some advertisements during the Indian Premier League.

The furore forced Hodge to clarify his comment with another tweet, saying he was not speaking in a negative tone.

"Amazing how brutal people are in response. So negative and glass half full. I was not speaking in a negative tone. I would do the same if asked and paid," wrote the 44-year-old Hodge who played six Tests and 25 ODIs between 2005 to 2008.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
 

More like this

Yuvraj Singh trolls Virat Kohli

Yuvraj Singh trolls Virat Kohli

World Cup: A test of Kohli's tactical acumen

World Cup: A test of Kohli's tactical acumen

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use