News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bowling will decide Australia-England clash, says Border

Bowling will decide Australia-England clash, says Border

June 22, 2019 16:01 IST

'Both sides have potential to post big scores, so whoever takes those opportunities will win.'

IMAGE: Australia captain Aaron Finch, left, with fast bowler Mitchell Starc. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Bowling will be decisive when Australia meet England at the ICC World Cup on Tuesday and the reigning champions should consider giving spinner Nathan Lyon a runout at some point in the round-robin stage, former captain Allan Border said.

 

Australia currently top the standings from New Zealand with England in third place after the hosts lost by 20 runs to Sri Lanka on Friday, undone by some brilliant pace bowling from the evergreen Lasith Malinga.

Border, who helped Australia to victory over England in the 1987 final, said Aaron Finch's side were building nicely and he could not wait for the resumption of cricket's oldest international rivalry at Lord's in midweek.

"Rivalries run deep and bragging rights are up for grabs ahead of the semi-finals," Border told ICC media.

"It's going to be a good assessment for both teams in terms of where they're at. England are playing this gung-ho form of cricket and are red-hot favourites.

"The game will be won and lost in the bowling. If Australia can hold their ground against the onslaught and put pressure back on England, that'll be key.

"Both sides have potential to post big scores, so whoever takes those opportunities will win."

In left-arm paceman Mitchell Starc, Australia have the joint highest wicket-taker in the tournament but Border felt off-spinner Lyon, the only unused player in the squad, might give the five-times champions an extra edge.

"The full 100-over performance hasn't been there quite yet, and I've just got a little voice at the back of my head saying 'try Nathan Lyon in a couple of these games,'" he added.

"He’s a wicket-taker and knows how to get people out. Test bowling is obviously different, but Lyon is a good attacking bowler and gets lots of revs on the ball.

"The mindset of players now is to really attack the opposition spinner, and it can go two ways, but the other side of the coin is that to win this tournament you’re probably going to need to have more of an attacking mindset so that you can limit the opposition."

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa got the nod ahead of Lyon in the matches against India, when he went 0-50 in six overs, and Bangladesh, when he conceded 68 runs for his solitary wicket.

Source:
© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
 

More like this

'Malinga just keeps doing what he does best'

'Malinga just keeps doing what he does best'

Warner and Finch opening the way for Australia

Warner and Finch opening the way for Australia

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
          