News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » ICC to exercise 'common sense' approach to player-support BLM

ICC to exercise 'common sense' approach to player-support BLM

Source: ANI
June 10, 2020 21:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'The ICC stands against racism and is proud of the diversity of our sport'

IMAGE: 'The ICC stands against racism and is proud of the diversity of our sport'. Photograph: Nikhil Monteiro/Reuters

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will exercise the "common sense" approach if players opt to express solidarity to the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

"The ICC stands against racism and is proud of the diversity of our sport. We support players using their platform to appropriately express their support for a more equitable society," ESPNcricinfo quoted an ICC spokesperson as saying.

"We will exercise a common sense approach to the implementation of regulations in relation to this issue and they will be assessed on a case-by-case basis by the match officials," the spokesperson added.

 

'Black Lives Matter' protests intensified across the US after George Floyd, an African-American man, died after having a knee pressed into his neck by a police officer identified as Derek Chauvin.

World cricket’s governing body has, in the past, acted when players made statements that could be considered political. Last year, ICC disallowed Indian wicket-keeper batsman, MS Dhoni, from wearing wicketkeeping gloves with the dagger insignia.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Ishant in trouble as Sammy seeks apology

Ishant in trouble as Sammy seeks apology

We never ask for revenge, we ask for respect: Bravo

We never ask for revenge, we ask for respect: Bravo

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use