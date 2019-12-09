Bizarre! Snake stops play in Ranji Trophy match

Last updated on: December 09, 2019 15:06 IST

'There was a visitor on the field to delay the start of the match.'

In a bizarre incident, the start of a Ranji Trophy match between Vidarbha and Andhra on Monday was delayed by a few minutes after a snake entered the ground in Vijaywada.



Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal won the toss and elected to field. However, as the players made their way to the middle, a snake was spotted on the field and it resulted in a delay of few minutes.



"SNAKE STOPS PLAY! There was a visitor on the field to delay the start of the match," BCCI Domestic tweeted a 13-second video.



The official Twitter handle of BCCI Domestic posted a video in which the snake can be seen gliding on the field while seven to eight groundsmen trying to ensure that it slithers away.

Image: A snake enters the cricket ground in Vijayawada

Photograph: BCCI/Twitter