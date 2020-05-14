News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Bio-secure' Adelaide Oval could be hub for India Test series

'Bio-secure' Adelaide Oval could be hub for India Test series

May 14, 2020 19:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) has pitched Adelaide Oval as a Test hub for the series which might end up being played behind closed doors and at a single venue because of travel and other restrictions forced by the pandemic. Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Australia vice captain Travis Head backed on Thursday the idea of playing the entire Test series against India in a 'bio-secure' Adelaide Oval to ensure the lucrative fixture goes ahead later this year.

 

Cricket Australia (CA) is banking heavily on the series, reportedly worth A$300 million ($195 million) in revenue, to help it cope with a financial crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) has pitched Adelaide Oval as a Test hub for the series which might end up being played behind closed doors and at a single venue because of travel and other restrictions forced by the pandemic.

Head said his home ground, where an on-site hotel is being constructed, could handle the pressure of hosting consecutive matches.

"If it comes down to that, I know that it will definitely be able to cope and withstand back-to-back Test matches," said the South Australia skipper.

"We've had instances where there'll be A-League games, rugby league or concerts going on and... the (curator) has been able to prepare a wicket and drop it in the middle of the square, day of the game or two days out of the game.

"And you wouldn't even notice as a player."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has said the tourists would be ready to spend two weeks in quarantine in Australia if that helped the tour go ahead as planned.

The teams are scheduled to play four Tests and three one-day internationals in December and January but efforts are on to squeeze in a fifth Test or a couple of extra limited-overs matches.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Will Kohli & Co start outdoor training post May 18?

Will Kohli & Co start outdoor training post May 18?

Dhawan picks favourite captain, batting partner

Dhawan picks favourite captain, batting partner

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use