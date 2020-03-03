Bengal down Karnataka to enter Ranji Trophy final

March 03, 2020 11:58 IST

IMAGE: Bengal's players celebrate a wicket during the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Karnataka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Photograph: Cricket Association Of Bengal/Instagram

Pacer Mukesh Kumar took six wickets to help Bengal beat Karnataka by 174 runs and enter the final of the Ranji Trophy for the first time in 13 years, in Kolkata, on Tuesday.

Chasing 352 for victory, Karnataka were bowled out for 177 in their second innings with Mukesh taking 6-61 in 21 overs, while Ishan Porel and Akash Deep took two wickets each.

In the final to be played from March 9 to 13, Bengal will take on the winners of the second semi-final between Saurashtra and Gujarat.



Bengal had last reached the Ranji Trophy during the 2006-07 season when they lost to Mumbai in the title clash.



Their last title came three decades back, in the 1989-90 season, when they beat Delhi in the rain-hit final on the run quotient.



In the semi-final at the Eden Gardens, Bengal were reeling on 67/6 before Anustup Majumdar's brilliant innings of 149 not out rallied them to 312 in their first innings.



Karnataka's star batsman KL Rahul failed in both innings -- scoring 26 and 0 -- as the visitors were bundled out for 122 in their innings to hand Bengal a vital 190-run first innings lead with pacer Porel taking 5-39.



In the second innings, Karnataka's bowlers kept their team's hopes alive as Bengal were sent packing for 161 but another batting performane saw them go down in the last four match.