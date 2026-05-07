Ben Stokes returns months after suffering broken cheek

England's Ben Stokes is set to make his return to cricket after recovering from a fractured cheekbone, playing for Durham in the County Championship.
Key Points
- Ben Stokes is set to play for Durham after recovering from a fractured cheekbone.
- Stokes sustained the injury during a net session in February.
- He underwent facial surgery and has now completed his recovery.
- England's next test match is against New Zealand in June.
England test captain Ben Stokes is set to play for the first time since suffering a fractured cheekbone while training in February when his team Durham visit Worcestershire in the County Championship from Friday.
Stokes' Injury and Recovery
Media reports said Stokes was struck by a ball during a net session, sustaining bruises, cuts and a broken cheekbone. He underwent facial surgery soon after.
The 34-year-old has now completed his recovery from the surgery, Durham said in a statement on Thursday.
Upcoming England Test Match
Stokes last appeared for England against Australia in January. England play their next Test against New Zealand at Lord's from June 4.