Ben Stokes returns months after suffering broken cheek

England's Ben Stokes is set to make his return to cricket after recovering from a fractured cheekbone, playing for Durham in the County Championship.

IMAGE: Ben Stokes last played for England in January against Australia. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Key Points Ben Stokes is set to play for Durham after recovering from a fractured cheekbone.

Stokes sustained the injury during a net session in February.

He underwent facial surgery and has now completed his recovery.

England's next test match is against New Zealand in June.

England test captain Ben Stokes is set to play for the first time since suffering a fractured cheekbone while training in February when his team Durham visit Worcestershire in the County Championship from Friday.

Stokes' Injury and Recovery

Media reports said Stokes was struck by a ball during a net session, sustaining bruises, cuts and a broken cheekbone. He underwent facial surgery soon after.

The 34-year-old has now completed his recovery from the surgery, Durham said in a statement on Thursday.

Upcoming England Test Match

Stokes last appeared for England against Australia in January. England play their next Test against New Zealand at Lord's from June 4.