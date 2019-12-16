Ben Stokes is BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019

December 16, 2019 09:21 IST

IMAGE: Ben Stokes scored an incredible 135 not out to win the third Test, chasing 359, to level the Ashes series in August. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

English cricketer Ben Stokes was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019 at the P&J Live Arena in Aberdeen, Scotland, on Sunday.

The 28-year-old, who became the first cricketer since Andrew Flintoff in 2005 to win the honour, finished ahead of the six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, who came runner-up for a second consecutive year and fourth in total, and the world champion sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, who was third.

The other shortlisted athletes were the footballer Raheem Sterling, the Wales rugby captain, Alun Wyn Jones, and the world champion heptathlete, Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

The England cricket team was crowned the Team of the Year whereas Jos Buttler’s Super Over run-out of Martin Guptill in the ICC World Cup 2019 final at the Lord’s was awarded the Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year.

Receiving the award, he thanked his family for ‘putting things into perspective.

"My parents, they live on the other side of the world, they don't get to share moments like this, the World Cup and be there with me but the time you dedicated to me growing up, the selflessness to get me to training camps and around the country, this is for you. I love you so much, thank you.

"There's so many people you feel you have to thank when you're up here. It's an individual award, but I play a team sport and one of the great things about that is you get to share special moments with those team-mates, coaches and without that effort you put in, I wouldn't be up here receiving this award so thank you so much.

"Two years ago was a tough time for me in my life and I've had so many people help me through that. My fantastic manager and friend Neil Fairbrother, you're more than an agent, you're an incredible man. I don't know how you've put up with Andrew Flintoff and me, you and [Fairbrother's wife] Audrey, you're incredible people,” he added.

It was a memorable year for Stokes, who helped England win the 50-over World Cup for the first time, being named Man of the Match in the final of the quadrennial event after scoring an unbeaten 84 not-out before adding another eight runs in the Super Over.

The all-rounder followed it up with one of the most memorable knocks of all-time to help England win the Headingley Test in the Ashes 2019.