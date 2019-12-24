News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Stokes a doubt for first Test after father taken ill

Stokes a doubt for first Test after father taken ill

December 24, 2019 21:25 IST

Ben Stokes

IMAGE: Ben Stokes's potential absence for the Test would be a major blow for an England side that has battled with illness in the camp in the build-up to the series. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

England all-rounder Ben Stokes will spend Tuesday at the bedside of his father Ged, who is in a critical condition in hospital in Johannesburg.

 

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Ged Stokes, a former New Zealand rugby league player, had suffered a "serious illness" on Monday.

The first Test of the four-match series with South Africa starts in Centurion near Pretoria on Thursday.

"The all-rounder will not be at England’s training session at SuperSport Park this afternoon so that he can be at his father’s bedside," the ECB statement said.

Stokes, this month named BBC Sports Personality of the Year after his heroics in helping England lift the Cricket World Cup, is a vital member of the team, providing balance to the line-up as both a front-line batsman and bowler.

His potential absence for the Test would be a major blow for an England side that has battled with illness in the camp in the build-up to the series, with bowlers Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad missing both warm-up fixtures with flu.

They are in a race to be fit for the first Test, but have come through net sessions on Sunday and Monday.

Source: source
© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
