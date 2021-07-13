BCCI mourns Yashpal Sharma's death

Source:

July 13, 2021 21:48 IST

IMAGE: 'Yashpal Sharma will fondly be remembered for being a great servant of Indian cricket.' Photograph: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter

The BCCI on Tuesday condoled the death of former India batsman and World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma, saying the country has "lost one of our cricketing heroes".

Apart from representing India 79 times in the international arena, Yashpal was also a distinguished national selector, who was part of the panel that picked the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of Yashpal Sharma. We have lost one of our cricketing heroes. He was a valuable middle-order batsman, a sharp fielder and an affable person off the field.

"His contribution to Indian cricket shall always be remembered. I extend my condolences to his family in this hour of grief," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was quoted as saying.

Secretary Jay Shah termed him a great servant of Indian cricket.

"Yashpal Sharma will be remembered by all for his batting heroics in India's 1983 World Cup winning campaign. Apart from being one of the key architects from that historic win, he also had an illustrious cricketing career and will fondly be remembered for being a great servant of Indian cricket. The Board shares the pain and grief of the family and prays for the departed soul," Shah said.

Treasurer Arun Dhumal remembered him as a man who never shied away from challenges.

"A gritty batsman and a team man, Yashpal Sharma never shied away from challenges and that quality of his will continue to inspire the upcoming cricketers. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."