News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » BCCI mourns Yashpal Sharma's death

BCCI mourns Yashpal Sharma's death

Source: PTI
July 13, 2021 21:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Yashpal Sharma will fondly be remembered for being a great servant of Indian cricket.'

IMAGE: 'Yashpal Sharma will fondly be remembered for being a great servant of Indian cricket.' Photograph: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter

The BCCI on Tuesday condoled the death of former India batsman and World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma, saying the country has "lost one of our cricketing heroes".

Apart from representing India 79 times in the international arena, Yashpal was also a distinguished national selector, who was part of the panel that picked the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.

 

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of Yashpal Sharma. We have lost one of our cricketing heroes. He was a valuable middle-order batsman, a sharp fielder and an affable person off the field.

"His contribution to Indian cricket shall always be remembered. I extend my condolences to his family in this hour of grief," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was quoted as saying.

Secretary Jay Shah termed him a great servant of Indian cricket.

"Yashpal Sharma will be remembered by all for his batting heroics in India's 1983 World Cup winning campaign. Apart from being one of the key architects from that historic win, he also had an illustrious cricketing career and will fondly be remembered for being a great servant of Indian cricket. The Board shares the pain and grief of the family and prays for the departed soul," Shah said.

Treasurer Arun Dhumal remembered him as a man who never shied away from challenges.

"A gritty batsman and a team man, Yashpal Sharma never shied away from challenges and that quality of his will continue to inspire the upcoming cricketers. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
1983 World Cup hero Yashpal dies of cardiac arrest
1983 World Cup hero Yashpal dies of cardiac arrest
Yashpal Sharma: Of guts, pride and Dilip Kumar's word
Yashpal Sharma: Of guts, pride and Dilip Kumar's word
'Yashpal won us the 1983 World Cup semi-final'
'Yashpal won us the 1983 World Cup semi-final'
EAM discusses recent events with Afghan counterpart
EAM discusses recent events with Afghan counterpart
Adani group takes over management of Mumbai airport
Adani group takes over management of Mumbai airport
Dance for Astad!
Dance for Astad!
India, China trade crosses $57 billion in H1
India, China trade crosses $57 billion in H1

Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics

More like this

'I will never forget Yashpal'

'I will never forget Yashpal'

'It's Yashpal. Hitting the ball with disdain'

'It's Yashpal. Hitting the ball with disdain'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances