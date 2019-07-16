BCCI invites applications for men's head coach

July 16, 2019 15:31 IST

Next India head coach should be below 60 and have minimum two-year international experience

IMAGE: India's head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun. The contract of the current coaching staff is set to expire after the tour of the West Indies starting August 3. Photograph: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday invited applications for the position of head coach and support staff for the men's side, with incumbent Ravi Shastri and his team given automatic entry in the recruitment process.

The contract of the current coaching staff is set to expire after the tour of the West Indies starting August 3, where India play three T20 internationals, three ODIs and two Tests.

In a statement, the BCCI said it was inviting applications for the positions of head coach, batting coach, bowling coach, fielding coach, physiotherapist, strength and conditioning coach as well as an administrative manager.

"The current coaching staff of Team India will get an automatic entry in the recruitment process," said the BCCI in a statement.

The head coach should have coached a Test playing nation for a minimum of two years or three years with an associate member/A team/IPL side. The applicant also should have played 30 Tests or 50 ODIs.

The criteria remains the same for batting, bowling and fielding coach except the number of games played. The three personnel should have played at least 10 Tests or 25 ODIs and be less than 60 years of age.

The current support staff comprising Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, batting coach Sanjay Bangar and fielding coach R Sridhar were given a 45-day extension following the World Cup, covering the West Indies tour from August 3 to September 3.

All of them can re-apply but the team is set to have a new trainer and physio after the departure of Shankar Basu and Patrick Farhart following India's semi-final exit in the World Cup.

After the West Indies tour, India's home season kicks off with a series against South Africa, beginning September 15.

Former India all-rounder Shastri was appointed in 2017 and succeeded former captain Anil Kumble, who stepped down after falling out with skipper Virat Kohli despite a successful run while in charge of the team.

Under Shastri's guidance, India won a maiden Test series in Australia earlier this year and are ranked number one in the world in the format.

They also reached the semi-finals of the 50-over World Cup where they were beaten by eventual runners-up New Zealand.

The 57-year-old was also India's director of cricket from August 2014 to June 2016.