News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » BCCI ethics officer asks Nita Ambani to respond to conflict of interest allegations

BCCI ethics officer asks Nita Ambani to respond to conflict of interest allegations

Source: PTI
August 05, 2022 21:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nita Ambani

IMAGE: Mumbai India Owner Nita Ambani with elder son Akash and daughter-in-law Shloka at the MCA stadium in Pune. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

BCCI ethics officer Vineet Saran on Friday asked Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani to file a written response by September 2 to conflict of interest allegations levelled against her.

Former Supreme Court judge Saran, who replaced D K Jain as BCCI ethics and ombudsman, served a notice to Ambani after receiving a complaint from former MPCA member Sanjeev Gupta.

Gupta alleged that Mumbai Indians owner has conflict of interest as she is also a director at the Reliance Industries, which also recently bought IPL digital rights for Rs 23,758 crore through subsidiary Viacom 18.

 

"It is submitted that RIL website states that Viacom 18 is a subsidiary company of RIL," Gupta wrote in his complaint.

Saran wrote in his order: "You are hereby informed that a complaint has been received by the Ethics Officer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India under rule 39(b) of the rules and regulations of BCCI, regarding certain acts, allegedly constituting "conflict of interest" on your part.

"You are directed to file your written response to the accompanying complaint on or before 2-9-2022." 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Asia Cup T20: KL Rahul, Chahar set for comeback
Asia Cup T20: KL Rahul, Chahar set for comeback
Will cricket get the nod for 2028 LA Olympic Games?
Will cricket get the nod for 2028 LA Olympic Games?
Shakib in hot water for endorsing betting
Shakib in hot water for endorsing betting
Lovlina targets bigger goals, says CWG 'not important'
Lovlina targets bigger goals, says CWG 'not important'
Shah links Cong's black clothes protest to Ram temple
Shah links Cong's black clothes protest to Ram temple
Punjab cops, BSF hunt for drones in border areas
Punjab cops, BSF hunt for drones in border areas
Maha moves SC over bar on re-notifying local polls
Maha moves SC over bar on re-notifying local polls

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

Big money from UAE League threatens BBL

ICC hopes to keep all-format players in busy calendar

ICC hopes to keep all-format players in busy calendar

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances