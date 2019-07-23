News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » BCCI approves players' association

BCCI approves players' association

July 23, 2019 22:48 IST

BCCI

IMAGE: BCCI has traditionally abhorred the idea of a players' association. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has approved the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA), the body formed as per the board's new constitution to look after the interest of former players.

 

The ICA is not affiliated to Federation of International Cricketers' Association (FICA) and is only open to former men and women cricketers, unlike the players' associations in most countries.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India ("BCCI") hereby formally recognises the Indian Cricketers' Association (the "ICA"), a non-profit company limited by guarantee incorporated on July 5, 2019 under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013, as the official association for ex-cricketers in India," read an official BCCI notice.

"It is clarified that, until further notice of the BCCI, no entity other than the ICA will be accorded recognition by the BCCI as an association of ex-cricketers," it added.

The functioning of ICA will be independent of BCCI's functioning and the association will have to generate its own funds even though the board will provide some initial grants.

Former India cricketers Kapil Dev, Ajit Agarkar and Shantha Rangaswamy are the directors at ICA and will hold their positions until elections are held.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
 

More like this

Birthday wishes pour in for Chahal as he turns 29!

Birthday wishes pour in for Chahal as he turns 29!

Wriddhiman ready to 'shoulder' responsibility

Wriddhiman ready to 'shoulder' responsibility

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
          