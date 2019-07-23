News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Wasim Akram embarrassed, 'humiliated' at Manchester airport

Wasim Akram embarrassed, 'humiliated' at Manchester airport

July 23, 2019 18:25 IST

Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram 'made to feel embarrassed' and humiliated for carrying insulin at Manchester airport. 

Wasim Akram

Member of the 1992 World Cup winning team, Akram in a tweet on Tuesday said that he was rudely questioned and ordered to take out his insulin from its case and dump it into a plastic bag. "Very disheartened at Manchester airport today, I travel around the world with my insulin but never have I been made to feel embarrassed. I felt very humiliated as I was rudely questioned & ordered publicly to take my insulin out of its travel cold-case & dumped in to a plastic bag," Akram tweeted.

Akram, the former left-arm fast bowler, represented Pakistan in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets.

He also played in 356 ODIs and picked a total of 502 wickets.

The 53-year-old was part of the commentary team at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 in the United Kingdom. 

Source: ANI
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
 

More like this

India goalkeeper is now a labourer

India goalkeeper is now a labourer

World Cup 2019: The Most Valuable Players

World Cup 2019: The Most Valuable Players

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
          