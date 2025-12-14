HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bangar's advice to Gill: 'No need for big shots, lay the platform'

Bangar's advice to Gill: 'No need for big shots, lay the platform'

December 14, 2025 17:47 IST

Shubman Gill has struggled to find the runs in T20Is, scoring just 263 runs in the last 14 T20I innings

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar emphasised Shubman Gill's role as a platform-builder, advising him to focus on playing proper cricketing strokes rather than attempting big shots.

Gill failed to score in the first two fixtures of the ongoing five-match T20 series against South Africa, scoring only four runs in the first T20I and was dismissed for a golden duck in the second match against South Africa, raising doubts about his T20 game.

 

With the India and South Africa T20I series levelled 1-1, focus shifts to Gill's form ahead of the third T20 on Sunday in Dharamsala.

'I'd clarify his (Shubman Gill's) role: no need for big shots -- stick to proper cricketing strokes with so many quick scorers behind you. Lay the platform, especially in crunch situations or low-scoring games. India needs a batter who can tackle tough overs, handle the new ball, and survive early breakthroughs like Shubman's dismissal on the first ball,' Bangar said on JioStar.

Gill's dip in form and his strike rate at the top order are a genuine concern for Team India. Gill's recent form has been below average, given his pedigree. In his last 14 T20I innings, Gill has scored just 263 runs at an average of 23.90 and a strike rate of 142.93.

India's dominance at the top after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 and early 2025 was driven by the opening partnership between Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma.
Across 16 innings, the duo averaged 33.43 and scored runs at an astounding strike rate of 193.84, setting the tone for the rest of the batters. India had a strike rate of 154.56 in the middle overs and 169.39 in the death overs.

However, a change in the opening pair shifted the momentum. The selectors, who are viewing Gill as the next all-format skipper, moved him into the playing XI, where he replaced Samson at the top.

Gill and Abhishek's experiment hasn't worked for India so far. Gill's partnership with Abhishek, on paper, appeared strong, where the duo averaged 39.30 and a strike rate of 183.81, but the numbers didn't tell much.

