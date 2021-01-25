'Bairstow being rested for start of India series makes no sense'

January 25, 2021 19:19 IST

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has once again lashed out at England selectors for resting Jonny Bairstow for the first two Tests against India.

This is the second time that Vaughan has openly criticised the decision to keep Bairstow out of the first two Tests against India to be played in Chennai.

‘Surely @jbairstow21 stays with the Test team for the start of the #India series ... makes no sense that a player who has only just got his Test place back & plays spin well is resting!!!! #SLvENG !!#OnOn," Vaughan tweeted.

Earlier, referring to Bairstow, Vaughan had tweeted, "The only player in England's Top 3 that's playing the sub-continent conditions with any control or calmness is resting for the first 2 Tests against the best Team in world at home #India !!! The world is officially mad ... #SLvENG."

On Sunday, Nasser Hussain and Kevin Pietersen had questioned the ECB’s decision to rest Bairstow for the first two of the four-match Test series against India.

The national selectors have rested Bairstow, Sam Curran, and Mark Wood for the first two Tests in India.

England beat Sri Lanka to win the 2nd Test in Galle to sweep the series 2-0. Under the leadership of Joe Root, England will be looking to show a spirited performance to bolster their chances of making it to the finals of the World Test Championship in June.

India and England are set to lock horns in four Tests, five T20Is, and three ODIs. The first Test is set to begin on February 5 in Chennai.