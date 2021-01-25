News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Bairstow being rested for start of India series makes no sense'

'Bairstow being rested for start of India series makes no sense'

By Rediff Cricket
January 25, 2021 19:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jonny Bairstow

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has once again lashed out at England selectors for resting Jonny Bairstow for the first two Tests against India.

This is the second time that Vaughan has openly criticised the decision to keep Bairstow out of the first two Tests against India to be played in Chennai.

‘Surely @jbairstow21 stays with the Test team for the start of the #India series ... makes no sense that a player who has only just got his Test place back & plays spin well is resting!!!! #SLvENG !!#OnOn," Vaughan tweeted.

Earlier, referring to Bairstow, Vaughan had tweeted, "The only player in England's Top 3 that's playing the sub-continent conditions with any control or calmness is resting for the first 2 Tests against the best Team in world at home #India !!! The world is officially mad ... #SLvENG."

On Sunday, Nasser Hussain and Kevin Pietersen had questioned the ECB’s decision to rest Bairstow for the first two of the four-match Test series against India.

The national selectors have rested Bairstow, Sam Curran, and Mark Wood for the first two Tests in India.

England beat Sri Lanka to win the 2nd Test in Galle to sweep the series 2-0. Under the leadership of Joe Root, England will be looking to show a spirited performance to bolster their chances of making it to the finals of the World Test Championship in June.

India and England are set to lock horns in four Tests, five T20Is, and three ODIs. The first Test is set to begin on February 5 in Chennai.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
England to plan against India in 6-day quarantine
England to plan against India in 6-day quarantine
Why is Bairstow ignored for India Tests, asks Hussain
Why is Bairstow ignored for India Tests, asks Hussain
KP shares Dravid's email to help Sibley tackle spin
KP shares Dravid's email to help Sibley tackle spin
Sambar and Paneer Tikka for Kamala
Sambar and Paneer Tikka for Kamala
LAC row: India, China to push for 'early' disengagement
LAC row: India, China to push for 'early' disengagement
Weren't allowed to share lift with Aus players: Ashwin
Weren't allowed to share lift with Aus players: Ashwin
FULL TEXT: Prez's address on the eve of 72nd R-Day
FULL TEXT: Prez's address on the eve of 72nd R-Day

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

2nd Test: England beat SL by six wickets to win series

2nd Test: England beat SL by six wickets to win series

Disrespectful to India if Eng don't play best XI: KP

Disrespectful to India if Eng don't play best XI: KP

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use