News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Australia's selection headache: Hazlewood fit for Ashes

Australia's selection headache: Hazlewood fit for Ashes

June 14, 2023 13:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood cleared himself for the upcoming Ashes. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood hopes to play in at least three Ashes Tests after declaring himself fit for the series opener beginning in Edgbaston on Friday.

The injury-plagued 32-year-old has played only two Tests in the last 15 months and was left out of the squad which beat India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval on Sunday.

Australia now have a selection headache before the five-Test series against England with Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc and Hazlewood vying for two slots in a pace attack spearheaded by skipper Pat Cummins.

Hazlewood acknowledged he would have found it difficult to play the WTC final and all five Ashes tests on the condensed tour given his injury issues over the last couple of years.

"If we go back a few years, I would have said all six," Hazlewood told reporters on Tuesday when asked how many matches he would have liked to play on the tour.

"But I guess it's a little bit different now, based on the last two years. Three would be a nice pass and four is probably a tick.

 

"Any more than that is great, any less then I am probably a little disappointed again."

Boland was the most impressive Australia bowler in the WTC final with former captain Aaron Finch and retired speedster Brett Lee calling for the Victorian to be retained in Edgbaston.

Hazlewood did not believe Boland's rise posed a threat to his place in the side.

"When you have that depth ... you really go as hard as you can and then reassess after the game," Hazlewood said.

"You always have someone of high quality sitting on the pine and ready to go."

The emergence of Boland and seam-bowling all-rounder Cameron Green could actually help prolong his career, he added.

"You might miss one or two games with a niggle now, rather than pushing it and missing three or four months.

"We probably played 20 or 30 Tests with no all-rounder, and that was pretty tough yards for a few years.

"If we have a group of four or five quicks we can go together for longer," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Ashes: Australia braced for England storm
Ashes: Australia braced for England storm
Stokes vows to stick with 'Bazball' style in Ashes
Stokes vows to stick with 'Bazball' style in Ashes
CSK's Tushar, 'School Crush' Get Engaged
CSK's Tushar, 'School Crush' Get Engaged
Sony likely to seek forensic audit of Zee Ent
Sony likely to seek forensic audit of Zee Ent
Indonesia Open: Lakshya, Srikanth enter 2nd round
Indonesia Open: Lakshya, Srikanth enter 2nd round
PFI official gets 6-hour parole for daughter's wedding
PFI official gets 6-hour parole for daughter's wedding
Sec 144 in U'khand town before Hindu mahapanchayat
Sec 144 in U'khand town before Hindu mahapanchayat

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Drop Kohli, Rohit for Windies Tests!

Drop Kohli, Rohit for Windies Tests!

Stokes' one-word message to Moeen

Stokes' one-word message to Moeen

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances