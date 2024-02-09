News
U19 World Cup: Saharan, Pandey, Musheer in race for Player of the Tournament

U19 World Cup: Saharan, Pandey, Musheer in race for Player of the Tournament

Source: ANI
February 10, 2024
IMAGE: All rounder Musheer Khan is amongst the Indian players nominated. Photograph: ICC 2023

India captain Uday Saharan, bowler Saumy Pandey and all-rounder Musheer Khan have been named in the ICC Under 19 World Cup Player of the Tournament as the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced shortlist on Friday.

"There have been many standout performers at this year's edition of the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup and the race to be named Player of the Tournament has been narrowed down to eight players," ICC stated in an official statement.

 

The left-armer Saumy has been instrumental in India's unblemished run in the competition, with his ability to limit opposing teams' scoring rates standing out.

Pandey's 2.44 economy rate is the best among all bowlers in the competition with more than five wickets, and the spinner has three four-wicket hauls as a consequence.

All-rounder Musheer Khan is the only player in the U19 World Cup 2024 to have scored two century, his finest innings being against New Zealand when he hit an amazing 131.

Musheer's all-round ability has been demonstrated by some useful wickets with his left-arm spin, which has helped India advance to the knockout rounds of the event.

India captain Uday Saharan's production has grown as the tournament has proceeded, with his match-winning 81 in the semi-final against South Africa playing a critical role in his team's advancement to the final.

Saharan also scored a century in India's Super Sixes match against Nepal, and he has been able to adapt his style of play to the situations he has encountered during the tournament.

Player of the Tournament nominees: Kwena Maphaka (South Africa), Ubaid Shah (Pakistan), Saumy Pandey (India), Musheer Khan (India), Jewel Andrew (West Indies), Hugh Weibgen (Australia), Uday Saharan (India) and Steve Stolk (South Africa). 

Source: ANI
'Family comes first': Steyn defends Kohli's decision
'Bazball' could cost England victory in India?
Only Dhoni Could Do This!
Bihar Speaker to face no-trust motion on Feb 12
I try and give players freedom and importance: Rohit
Pathum Nissanka scripts history; surpasses Jayasuriya
PHOTOS: Flawless India outwit USA

England's Tour Of India 2024

