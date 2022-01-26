News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Australian cricketers nervous about Pakistan tour: report

Australian cricketers nervous about Pakistan tour: report

January 26, 2022 09:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Australia are scheduled to play three Tests, three one-day internationals and one Twenty20 match in Pakistan, starting on March 3. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Australian cricketers are on edge barely a month before their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years, amid an uptick in terror attacks in the Asian nation, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on Wednesday.

 

"We're all toey about it," a source close to the team told the newspaper, using an informal Australian term for being anxious or worried.

Australia are scheduled to play three Tests, three one-day internationals and one Twenty20 match in Pakistan, starting on March 3.

Australia has not toured Pakistan since 1998 due to security concerns, instead playing its away matches in the United Arab Emirates.

Though some international touring sides have returned to Pakistan in recent years, New Zealand abruptly halted a tour there in September citing security issues and England shortly afterwards cancelled a planned tour.

An increase in attacks since the Taliban regained control of neighbouring Afghanistan in August hasn't helped to bolster confidence either.

Pakistan's interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said terrorist incidents had increased by more than a third since the United States withdrew from Afghanistan, local media reported.

A bomb blast ripped through a crowded market in eastern Pakistan on Thursday, killing three people and wounding over 20, police said.

A newly formed separatist group based in southwestern Balochistan province claimed responsibility for the attack in a text message sent to a Reuters reporter.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why missing another Ranji season will be 'a great loss'
Why missing another Ranji season will be 'a great loss'
Shastri: 'What is there to worry about?'
Shastri: 'What is there to worry about?'
Kohli, Rahul, Middle Overs... India's ODI Puzzle
Kohli, Rahul, Middle Overs... India's ODI Puzzle
Aus Open PIX: Collins ends Cornet run to reach semis
Aus Open PIX: Collins ends Cornet run to reach semis
Yuvraj-Hazel blessed with baby boy
Yuvraj-Hazel blessed with baby boy
'Mischievous': Ghulam Nabi on Twitter profile change
'Mischievous': Ghulam Nabi on Twitter profile change
RPN Singh quits Congress, joins BJP ahead of UP polls
RPN Singh quits Congress, joins BJP ahead of UP polls

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

Yuvraj-Hazel blessed with baby boy

Yuvraj-Hazel blessed with baby boy

My Dada Sunil Gavaskar

My Dada Sunil Gavaskar

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances