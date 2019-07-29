Australia's Hazlewood starts mind games ahead of the Ashes

July 29, 2019 17:49 IST

Josh Hazlewood praises 'class player' Joe Root ahead of Ashes

IMAGE: Australia’s Josh Hazlewood. Photograph: Cricket Australia/Twitter

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood termed England batsman Joe Root as a 'class player' and said that the 28-year-old does not have any weakness in his game.

"He (Root) can get off to a good start, he can get to 20 or 30 runs pretty quickly. It's about being straight on the money from ball one against him, really making it hard for him to get to 10 runs and not let him off the hook. He doesn't really have any weaknesses to his game, it's just about putting the ball in the right area time and time again and not give him many scoring options. Class player," Cricket.com.au quoted Hazlewood, as saying.

Both the teams are going to compete with each other in the upcoming Ashes to be played in England. Hazlewood said that Root has a 'great defence' and is of the opinion that patience is the key when bowling against top players.

"The top players, you always have to (be patient). He does play a few shots but nothing out of the ordinary. He's not over-attacking in any way and has a great defence. He knows these conditions well. He's definitely the top wicket to get," he said.

The first Test match between Australia and England will begin from August 1.