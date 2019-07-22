Australia retain women's Ashes after draw in only Test

July 22, 2019 11:30 IST

IMAGE: Australia's Ellyse Perry in action as England's Sarah Taylor looks on during the Women’s Ashes Test Match at The Coopers Associates County Ground, Taunton, on Sunday. Perry was again the pick of the Australian batters, following up her first innings 116 with an unbeaten 76 in the second. Photograph: Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Australia retained the women's Ashes after the only Test match in the series played across multiple formats ended in a draw at Taunton on Sunday.

After Australia had declared their first innings on 420-8, England avoided the follow-on and asked Australia to bat again, declaring at 275-9.

However, the visitors elected not to set a victory target and had reached 230-7 at the end of play.

Elysse Perry was again the pick of the Australian batters, following up her first innings 116 with an unbeaten 76 in the second.

The result means Ashes holders Australia, who lead England 8-2 on points having won all three of the one-day internationals, will retain the trophy.

England can only level the series if they win the three remaining Twenty20 international games, starting on Friday.

"It's certainly a good position to be in. We had a hard four-day battle and it was a good challenge. Unfortunately, we couldn't get a result here, but it was a great Test," Australia skipper Meg Lanning said.

"It's been a lot closer than the scoreboard suggests, and we're really looking forward to the T20s."

A points system to determine the winner of a series has been used in women's cricket since the 2013 Ashes. Teams are awarded two points for victory in limited-overs games and six in Tests.

Drawn limited-overs games result in one point being awarded to both teams and two each if a Test ends in a stalemate.