News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Australia expand white-ball squad amid withdrawal speculation

Australia expand white-ball squad amid withdrawal speculation

June 08, 2021 17:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dan Christian has been added to Australia's white-ball squad for the tours of West Indies and Bangladesh

IMAGE: Dan Christian has been added to Australia's white-ball squad for the tours of West Indies and Bangladesh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dan Christian/Twitter

Australia added six players to their white-ball squads on Tuesday amid reports that several big names might skip the tours of West Indies and Bangladesh because of bubble fatigue.

Media reports have said pace spearhead Pat Cummins, opener David Warner and several others might miss the tours after returning home following the abrupt suspension of the Indian Premier League last month.

 

Cricket Australia (CA) fuelled that speculation by adding Dan Christian, Ben McDermott, Cameron Green, Ashton Turner, Wes Agar and Nathan Ellis to the mix and saying the final squad would be selected in coming weeks.

"...recent experiences abroad, including but not limited to extended periods in bio-secure hubs and hard quarantine, have had an impact on the health and wellbeing of some players and their families," national selector Trevor Hohns said.

"CA has maintained that the wellbeing of players, staff and officials is a top priority, and never more so than during the COVID-19 pandemic given the extraordinary challenges it has placed upon international athletes and sporting teams."

Wicketkeeper-batsman McDermott and all-rounder Christian will cut short their county stints in England and return home this week to complete mandatory two-week quarantine.

Australia are scheduled to play five Twenty20 and three one-day internationals in West Indies next month and five Twenty20 matches in Bangladesh in August.

Both tours are subject to agreement on bio-security arrangements and government approvals, the CA added.

Australia squad for tours of West Indies and Bangladesh (to be trimmed before departure): Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Tanveer Sangha, D'Arcy Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Indian cricketers to get 20-day break after WTC final
Indian cricketers to get 20-day break after WTC final
Jadeja wants to play WTC final
Jadeja wants to play WTC final
WTC concern: 'Our batting has not clicked'
WTC concern: 'Our batting has not clicked'
'Only Rs 10,000 cr more needed for vaccines'
'Only Rs 10,000 cr more needed for vaccines'
Modi govt's communication problem
Modi govt's communication problem
Centre says door-to-door vaccination not possible
Centre says door-to-door vaccination not possible
UP hospital cuts off oxygen supply for 'mock drill'
UP hospital cuts off oxygen supply for 'mock drill'

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

Why Shami holds the key for India in WTC final

Why Shami holds the key for India in WTC final

'Sunshine and good feelings' for Rahul

'Sunshine and good feelings' for Rahul

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use