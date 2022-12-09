News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Australia dominate as Head, Labuschagne tons hit WI

Australia dominate as Head, Labuschagne tons hit WI

December 09, 2022 18:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Travis Head

IMAGE: Australia’s Travis Head celebrates with Marnus Labuschagne after reaching 200 runs during Day 2 of the 2nd Test against West Indies. Photograph: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Australia's Travis Head fell short of a maiden double hundred as the hosts declared their first innings on 511-7 and reduced West Indies to 102-4 to tighten their grip on the day-night second Test at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Head smashed a career-best 175 and combined in an epic 297-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Marnus Labuschagne, whose 163 followed his 204 and 104 not out in the series opener in Perth.

 

Cameron Green

IMAGE: Cameron Green celebrates with team mates after taking the wicket of Devon Thomas. Photograph: Matt King/Getty Images

Tagenarine Chanderpaul was batting on 47 at stumps with Anderson Phillip on one at the other end.

West Indies, still 409 behind, will need something extraordinary to escape a 2-0 series defeat.

Earlier, after the home side resumed on 330-3, Head overtook Labuschagne to the 150-mark reaching the milestone in 182 balls.

Devon Thomas finally broke the stand when he had Labuschagne caught behind after the batsman's 305-ball knock which included 14 fours.

Thomas nearly removed Cameron Green (nine) with the next delivery but the edge fell tantalisingly short of the slip fielder.

Head looked in imperious form but an almighty mix-up with Green put paid to his hopes of a Test 200. The left-hander hit 20 fours in his whirlwind knock.

Alex Carey made 41 not out down the order before Steve Smith, leading the side in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins, declared their innings 20 minutes before the tea break.

Australia

IMAGE: Michael Neser celebrates with team mates after taking the wicket of Kraigg Braithwaite. Photograph: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Michael Neser gave Australia the breakthrough with the ball by dismissing West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite (19) caught by Carey and they combined again to send back Shamarh Brooks (eight).

Nathan Lyon took a return catch to remove Jermaine Blackwood (3) and Thomas (19) dragged a Green delivery onto his stumps as the tourists slumped to 90-4.

"The boys set it up with the bat, kept them out there for nearly two days and we took advantage of the evening conditions," Naser said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Can battered India avoid Bangladesh whitewash?
Can battered India avoid Bangladesh whitewash?
Kuldeep in India's squad for 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh
Kuldeep in India's squad for 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh
'Team India need to shake up, wake up'
'Team India need to shake up, wake up'
'Gujarat has set stage for Modi's return in 2024'
'Gujarat has set stage for Modi's return in 2024'
PIX: Pakistan's Abrar takes seven on Test debut
PIX: Pakistan's Abrar takes seven on Test debut
Air India long-haul flights face delay over entry pass
Air India long-haul flights face delay over entry pass
Uniform Civil Code bill introduced in RS amid din
Uniform Civil Code bill introduced in RS amid din

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

PIX: Pakistan's Abrar takes seven on Test debut

PIX: Pakistan's Abrar takes seven on Test debut

Injured Rohit doubtful for Bangladesh Tests

Injured Rohit doubtful for Bangladesh Tests

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances