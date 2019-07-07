Australia get Wade, Marsh as cover for Khawaja and Stoinis

July 07, 2019 17:50 IST

IMAGE: Australia's Matthew Wade. Photograph: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Australia have called in wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh as cover for their injured duo of Usman Khawaja and Marcus Stoinis ahead of Thursday's Cricket World Cup semi-final against hosts England.

Number three batsman Khawaja retired with a hamstring injury in Saturday's defeat to South Africa and though he returned to bat later in the innings, he clearly looked in pain and may miss the rest of the tournament.

All-rounder Stoinis has been battling a nagging side strain for a while and was due to have a scan on Sunday to determine the extent of the injury.

"It doesn't look ideal for Usman," captain Aaron Finch said after Saturday's loss.

"He'll have a scan tomorrow and if we need a replacement -- and I think we will -- but until you get the definitive scan it's hard to know.

"But it's not looking great for him, in all honesty. He's done a couple of hamstrings before and he said it feels a bit similar."

Both Wade and Marsh were part of the Australia A squad who begin their four-day clash with Sussex in Arundel on Sunday.

The duo had left for Birmingham to join the Australia squad, http://www.cricket.com.au reported.

Australia had earlier drafted in batsman Peter Handscomb for the injured Shaun Marsh.