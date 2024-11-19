At Team India's Nets In Perth

The Indian team hit their strides in the nets as they geared up for the first Test against Australia, starting in Perth from Friday.
India have won the last four Test series against Australia, including two successive series triumphs Down Under.
India are missing a couple of key players with Captain Rohit Sharma yet to reach Australia, while Shubman Gill has been ruled out the series opener in Perth after fracturing his thumb during practice sessions.
Pacer Jasprit Bumrah will lead India in Perth as they aim to bounce back after their stunning 3-0 home debacle at the hands of New Zealand a few weeks ago.
'Getting Perth Ready,' BCCI captioned the post on X.
Glimpses from Team India's nets in Perth on Tuesday: