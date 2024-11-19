At Team India's Nets In Perth

IMAGE: The Indian team in a huddle during the nets session in Perth on Tuesday. Photographs: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

The Indian team hit their strides in the nets as they geared up for the first Test against Australia, starting in Perth from Friday.



India have won the last four Test series against Australia, including two successive series triumphs Down Under.



India are missing a couple of key players with Captain Rohit Sharma yet to reach Australia, while Shubman Gill has been ruled out the series opener in Perth after fracturing his thumb during practice sessions.



Pacer Jasprit Bumrah will lead India in Perth as they aim to bounce back after their stunning 3-0 home debacle at the hands of New Zealand a few weeks ago.



'Getting Perth Ready,' BCCI captioned the post on X.



Glimpses from Team India's nets in Perth on Tuesday:

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah will captain India for the second time.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli will want to reignite his batting in Australia, where he enjoys a good record.

IMAGE: All eyes will be on young Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has made an impressive start to Test cricket.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin, K L Rahul and Rishabh Pant.

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel.

IMAGE: Washington Sundar.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj.