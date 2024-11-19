News
Home  » Cricket » At Team India's Nets In Perth

At Team India's Nets In Perth

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 19, 2024 13:25 IST
Team India

IMAGE: The Indian team in a huddle during the nets session in Perth on Tuesday. Photographs: Kind courtesy BCCI/X
 

The Indian team hit their strides in the nets as they geared up for the first Test against Australia, starting in Perth from Friday.

India have won the last four Test series against Australia, including two successive series triumphs Down Under.

India are missing a couple of key players with Captain Rohit Sharma yet to reach Australia, while Shubman Gill has been ruled out the series opener in Perth after fracturing his thumb during practice sessions.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah will lead India in Perth as they aim to bounce back after their stunning 3-0 home debacle at the hands of New Zealand a few weeks ago.

'Getting Perth Ready,' BCCI captioned the post on X.

Glimpses from Team India's nets in Perth on Tuesday:

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah will captain India for the second time.

 

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli will want to reignite his batting in Australia, where he enjoys a good record.

 

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: All eyes will be on young Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has made an impressive start to Test cricket.

 

Team India

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin, K L Rahul and Rishabh Pant.

 

Dhruv Jurel

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel.

 

Washington Sundar

IMAGE: Washington Sundar.

 

Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj.
REDIFF CRICKET
