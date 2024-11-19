News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » 'Kohli Will Be Very, Very, Hungry'

'Kohli Will Be Very, Very, Hungry'

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 19, 2024 06:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli hit 123 in the 1st innings of the Perth Test during the 2018-2019 tour. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives
 

Sunil Gavaskar has sounded a warning to Australia.

The legendary cricketer cautioned the home team from taking Virat Kohli's lack of form lightly.

Kohli has had a poor run of late, averaging just 22.72 in his six Test matches this year (his overall career average is 47.83) and comes into his fifth Australia tour after making just 91 runs in India's 3-0 series defeat to New Zealand at home.

But Australia has been Kohli's favourite hunting ground, having scored 1,352 runs at an average of 54.08 in 13 Test matches Down Under since his maiden tour in 2011.

'Because he hasn't got runs against New Zealand, he'll be very, very, hungry. Even in that Adelaide Test match, where in the second innings we got all out for 36, in the first innings, Kohli got 70 plus, if I recall correctly, before being run out. He's consistently performed at Adelaide, so it's a familiar ground for him,' Gavaskar told Star Sports.

'And before Adelaide, it's Perth, where he played one of the finest Test centuries in 2018-19. A terrific hundred. Having performed on these grounds, he'll feel that extra bit of confidence. Of course, you need a bit of luck at the start, but if he gets off to a good start, he will get big runs,' the Little Master added.

Sanjay Manjrekar reckons that Kohli will go in mentally prepared for the challenge against the formidable Australian bowling attack.

'I think Virat knows exactly what's going to be planned. They'll start with that line outside the off stump and gauge what his mindset is. These days, he often leaves balls outside off and looks to drive anything pitched up. Australia might also try to cramp him for room and attack his body since he likes to get forward.

'This was a tactic New Zealand used effectively. If he's focused on balls outside off stump, bowlers like Josh Hazlewood might target that typical Vernon Philander line on middle stump,' Manjrekar said.

'Australia will test various strategies, and Virat Kohli is fully aware of that.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
When It Was Bradman Versus India
When It Was Bradman Versus India
Australia's McSweeney ready for baptism by fire
Australia's McSweeney ready for baptism by fire
Head says, Australia ready for world-class Virat
Head says, Australia ready for world-class Virat
'Modiji Is Guarding Bharat's Izzat'
'Modiji Is Guarding Bharat's Izzat'
Like Jacqueline's Dance Moves?
Like Jacqueline's Dance Moves?
Court denies bail to Raut aide in Covid centre scam
Court denies bail to Raut aide in Covid centre scam
Marquez yet to taste win as India held by Thailand
Marquez yet to taste win as India held by Thailand

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
Well begun is half done, Shastri tells Rohit & Co
Well begun is half done, Shastri tells Rohit & Co
Washout Time For India Down Under
Washout Time For India Down Under

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances