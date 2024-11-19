'Kohli Will Be Very, Very, Hungry'

Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Virat Kohli hit 123 in the 1st innings of the Perth Test during the 2018-2019 tour.

Sunil Gavaskar has sounded a warning to Australia.

The legendary cricketer cautioned the home team from taking Virat Kohli's lack of form lightly.

Kohli has had a poor run of late, averaging just 22.72 in his six Test matches this year (his overall career average is 47.83) and comes into his fifth Australia tour after making just 91 runs in India's 3-0 series defeat to New Zealand at home.

But Australia has been Kohli's favourite hunting ground, having scored 1,352 runs at an average of 54.08 in 13 Test matches Down Under since his maiden tour in 2011.

'Because he hasn't got runs against New Zealand, he'll be very, very, hungry. Even in that Adelaide Test match, where in the second innings we got all out for 36, in the first innings, Kohli got 70 plus, if I recall correctly, before being run out. He's consistently performed at Adelaide, so it's a familiar ground for him,' Gavaskar told Star Sports.

'And before Adelaide, it's Perth, where he played one of the finest Test centuries in 2018-19. A terrific hundred. Having performed on these grounds, he'll feel that extra bit of confidence. Of course, you need a bit of luck at the start, but if he gets off to a good start, he will get big runs,' the Little Master added.

Sanjay Manjrekar reckons that Kohli will go in mentally prepared for the challenge against the formidable Australian bowling attack.

'I think Virat knows exactly what's going to be planned. They'll start with that line outside the off stump and gauge what his mindset is. These days, he often leaves balls outside off and looks to drive anything pitched up. Australia might also try to cramp him for room and attack his body since he likes to get forward.

'This was a tactic New Zealand used effectively. If he's focused on balls outside off stump, bowlers like Josh Hazlewood might target that typical Vernon Philander line on middle stump,' Manjrekar said.

'Australia will test various strategies, and Virat Kohli is fully aware of that.'