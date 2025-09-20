Wasim Akram Tells Shaheen Afridi How to Beat Shubman Gill

IMAGE: The battle between Shaheen Afridi’s pace and Shubman Gill’s bat could decide the game. Photograph: ANI Photo

As the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage approaches, the spotlight falls on the India-Pakistan showdown on Sunday in Dubai.

The battle between Shaheen Afridi’s pace and Shubman Gill’s bat could decide the game, with former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram offering advice on how Afridi can evolve to meet the challenge.

In their earlier group-stage meeting, India outplayed Pakistan by seven wickets, but the post-match handshake controversy stole the headlines and added even more spice to this weekend’s encounter.

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram believes Afridi must rethink his approach, particularly against Gill, and not become predictable with his famed yorkers.

Speaking to broadcasters, the legendary pacer explained that batters around the world now prepare for Afridi’s go-to weapon, making it crucial for him to develop a Plan B.

‘That’s what I want Shaheen Afridi to do early on, because the whole world now knows the plan against him. They say, ‘Okay, he’ll be bowling yorkers first up.’ So Afridi needs to have a Plan B. This is the length he should be bowling,’ Akram said.

‘I’m fine with one-off yorkers, but not two or three consecutive ones, because if he misses even one, it’s going for a boundary with only two fielders outside the circle. He ends up putting pressure on himself. I know he thinks he’s being attacking and going for wickets, but mixing it up with length balls is better. One yorker, yes — but not straightaway, and not every ball,’ he added.

With the earlier clash already tilted heavily in India’s favour, and the off-field tension still lingering, all eyes will be on how Afridi adapts in this blockbuster rivalry.