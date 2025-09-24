HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Abhishek, Varun, Pandya continue to top T20 rankings

Abhishek, Varun, Pandya continue to top T20 rankings

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 24, 2025 17:08 IST

x

Abhishek Sharma

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma gained rating points while retaining his place as the No 1 ranked batter in T20 Internationals. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian trio of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy and aggressive opener Abhishek Sharma retained their respective top positions in the ICC T20 rankings, released on Wednesday.

Chakravarthy, who became the top-ranked bowler last week, has consolidated his place with a 14 rating points gain taking him to 747 points.

Following an 11-place jump last week, Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed has made another massive leap, this time by 12 spots.

After a temporary dip in form, which saw him lose four ranking positions last week, Bangladesh's seasoned T20I pacer Mustafizur Rahman is back in top 10 courtesy a six-place jump. The left-arm pacer has grabbed six wickets at an average of eight in his last two outings in the tournament.

Pandya who continues to lead the all-rounder's list has also made bowling gains, moving up six places up to 60.

Among the batters, opener Abhishek gained rating points while retaining his place as the No 1 ranked T20I

batter. He hit a quickfire 38 against Oman during India's final group stage clash, before smashing a match-winning 74 to chase down Pakistan's total of 171 on Sunday.

Tilak Varma, who helped finish the chase against Pakistan with an electric 30 not out off 19, moved up a rung to No.3.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav too gained a place to move within touching distance of the top five.

 

Sahibzada Farhan, who smashed a 58 off 45 to get Pakistan going in the same game, jumped 31 spots to reach 24th place.

Hussain Talat who guided Pakistan to a win against Sri Lanka with a composed innings, jumped an astronomical 1474 spots to become the joint 234th placed in the men's T20I batter rankings.

Another massive gainer was Saif Hassan, whose 61 had helped Bangladesh get to a winning start in Super Fours at Asia Cup. The batter gained 133 places to reach the 81st ranking in the batting charts.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Tab dekh lenge': Shaheen hits back at SKY's taunt
'Tab dekh lenge': Shaheen hits back at SKY's taunt
Suryavanshi smashes sixes world record in Youth ODIs
Suryavanshi smashes sixes world record in Youth ODIs
Sachin's Sweet Birthday Wish For Arjun
Sachin's Sweet Birthday Wish For Arjun
Happy 75th Birthday Jimmy! The Ultimate Comeback Man!
Happy 75th Birthday Jimmy! The Ultimate Comeback Man!
Kohli-Anushka Take A Stroll In London
Kohli-Anushka Take A Stroll In London

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Reshma's Chicken Onion Pakoras

webstory image 2

Mohanlal's 10 Finest Films

webstory image 3

World's Most Visited Cities Of 2024

VIDEOS

Ancient Garba tradition continues on Shardiya Navratri in Jamnagar1:44

Ancient Garba tradition continues on Shardiya Navratri in...

Turkish President Erdogan Rakes Up Kashmir In UNGA, Calls Unresolved Issue0:25

Turkish President Erdogan Rakes Up Kashmir In UNGA, Calls...

Macron calls Trump after motorcade blocks his car1:58

Macron calls Trump after motorcade blocks his car

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV