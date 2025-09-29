'One of most special knocks of my life': Tilak Varma

IMAGE: Tilak Varma stroked 69 not out off 53 balls to steer India to a famous five-wicket victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Tilak Varma hailed his match-winning innings against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday as "one of the most special knocks of" his life.



The 22-year-old, who stroked 69 not out off 53 balls to steer India to a famous five-wicket victory in the title clash, dedicated his knock to "all the Indians".



He also praised the support from Sanju Samson (24) as the duo put on 57 runs for the fourth wicket to steady India after a few early wickets. Tilak's 60-run stand with Shivam Dube (33) turned the match in India's favour.



"It was pressure. They were bowling well. They were mixing the pace up. I was breathing and trying to stay calm. Fantastic knock from Samson. The way Dube batted under pressure was helpful and important for the country," Tilak said after the match.



"We have prepared for every position. You should be flexible. I was prepared to bat at any position. I was backing my game. When the wickets are on the slower side, I have talked to Gauti sir (head coach Gautam Gambhir) and have worked hard. One of the most special knocks of my life. This is for all the Indians," he added.



The young Abhishek Sharma, who smashed his way to 314 runs in seven matches -- the most by any batter -- at a strike rate of 200 was named

the player of the tournament for which he was awarded a car."Getting a car is always a pleasure. I mean, of course, getting into this team after winning the World Cup wasn't easy for any opener. But if you see, we had a plan that we wanted to play a game, you know, that we have to show intent from the first ball. So that was my plan, I worked really hard on that," said Abhishek."And if you're playing like this, you need special support from your coach and captain. I think that was the one thing I was getting from them throughout the tournament, before this as well. So obviously, my plan was pretty much clear that, you know, if I do well, if I get that impact, and it's for my team, my team should win. Of course, I mean, if you want to play something like this, sometimes you will fail, but you have to keep the process going. And, you know, that's what I was getting from my team as well," he added.The young left-hander said his game plan was clear -- to attack the bowlers in the Powerplay and give India a flying start.

On adapting to different pitches in the tournament) I mean, if you see that I had a plan, if I get spinners or pacers in the powerplay, I'm going to utilize that powerplay. Because if you see any bowler, even a fast bowler, any of the premium fast bowlers as well, I want to go from the first ball, no matter who's the bowler. And obviously, that's going to make me give that impact to the team. And that's what I want to do," he said.