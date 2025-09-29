HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'One of most special knocks of my life': Tilak Varma

'One of most special knocks of my life': Tilak Varma

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 29, 2025 12:10 IST

x

Tilak Varma

IMAGE: Tilak Varma stroked 69 not out off 53 balls to steer India to a famous five-wicket victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Tilak Varma hailed his match-winning innings against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday as "one of the most special knocks of" his life.

The 22-year-old, who stroked 69 not out off 53 balls to steer India to a famous five-wicket victory in the title clash, dedicated his knock to "all the Indians".

He also praised the support from Sanju Samson (24) as the duo put on 57 runs for the fourth wicket to steady India after a few early wickets. Tilak's 60-run stand with Shivam Dube (33) turned the match in India's favour.

"It was pressure. They were bowling well. They were mixing the pace up. I was breathing and trying to stay calm. Fantastic knock from Samson. The way Dube batted under pressure was helpful and important for the country," Tilak said after the match.

"We have prepared for every position. You should be flexible. I was prepared to bat at any position. I was backing my game. When the wickets are on the slower side, I have talked to Gauti sir (head coach Gautam Gambhir) and have worked hard. One of the most special knocks of my life. This is for all the Indians," he added.

The young Abhishek Sharma, who smashed his way to 314 runs in seven matches -- the most by any batter -- at a strike rate of 200 was named

the player of the tournament for which he was awarded a car.

"Getting a car is always a pleasure. I mean, of course, getting into this team after winning the World Cup wasn't easy for any opener. But if you see, we had a plan that we wanted to play a game, you know, that we have to show intent from the first ball. So that was my plan, I worked really hard on that," said Abhishek. 

"And if you're playing like this, you need special support from your coach and captain. I think that was the one thing I was getting from them throughout the tournament, before this as well. So obviously, my plan was pretty much clear that, you know, if I do well, if I get that impact, and it's for my team, my team should win. Of course, I mean, if you want to play something like this, sometimes you will fail, but you have to keep the process going. And, you know, that's what I was getting from my team as well," he added.

The young left-hander said his game plan was clear -- to attack the bowlers in the Powerplay and give India a flying start.

 

On adapting to different pitches in the tournament) I mean, if you see that I had a plan, if I get spinners or pacers in the powerplay, I'm going to utilize that powerplay. Because if you see any bowler, even a fast bowler, any of the premium fast bowlers as well, I want to go from the first ball, no matter who's the bowler. And obviously, that's going to make me give that impact to the team. And that's what I want to do," he said.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Indian team disrespected cricket: Pak captain Salman
Indian team disrespected cricket: Pak captain Salman
BCCI announces Rs 21 cr cash award for Team India
BCCI announces Rs 21 cr cash award for Team India
Asia Cup: Champions With No Trophy...
Asia Cup: Champions With No Trophy...
BCCI to demand Naqvi's ouster after trophy controversy
BCCI to demand Naqvi's ouster after trophy controversy
Modi's Sindoor Remark Goes Viral After India Win
Modi's Sindoor Remark Goes Viral After India Win

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Pujo Recipe: Banana Flower Cutlets/Mochar Chops

webstory image 2

The Rare Melodies of Lata Mangeshkar

webstory image 3

15 Soul-Cheering Comfort Foods

VIDEOS

Pakistan minister Mohsin Naqvi ran away with Asia Cup trophy, says BCCI secretary4:54

Pakistan minister Mohsin Naqvi ran away with Asia Cup...

Pakistani fan goes back with disappointment as India defeat Pak in Asia Cup final0:30

Pakistani fan goes back with disappointment as India...

Fans in green jersey left red faced as India defeat Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final3:21

Fans in green jersey left red faced as India defeat...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV