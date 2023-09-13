News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How KL Rahul overcame his nerves to dominate

How KL Rahul overcame his nerves to dominate

Source: PTI
September 13, 2023 13:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

I was a little nervous on my comeback: KL Rahul

KL Rahul

IMAGE: KL Rahul said his strong preparations during the rehabilitation period at the NCA helped him prepare for his return. Photograph: BCCI/X

India batter KL Rahul admitted that he was a bit nervous ahead of his comeback game against Pakistan but grew in confidence once he spent some time in the middle before going on to complete a memorable hundred.

In a rain-marred Asia Cup match, Rahul struck an unbeaten 111 and then kept wickets for the entire duration in his first match for India since March.

“I am happy with how the last two games have gone. I was a little nervous initially but as I started facing a few balls I felt alright,” said Rahul in the post-match press conference on Tuesday night after India's 41-run win over Sri Lanka.

Rahul said his strong preparations during the rehabilitation period at the NCA helped him prepare for his return.

 

“I was thinking that I will be in the playing 11 and that's how I prepared. I was confident that I can still go there and do the job,” said Rahul.

The 31-year-old said he was given a clear idea about his role in the team as a middle-order wicket-keeper batter.

“The team management has also told me that this will be my role – batting in the middle-order and keeping wickets,” said Rahul.

In that context, the Bangalore man said he worked on his wicketkeeping during his time at the NCA.

“I have been keeping wickets for the last couple of years. So, it is not new to me. I think I started keeping in 2019 when Rishabh (Pant) got concussed against Australia."

“During my time at the NCA, I have worked on my keeping with the coaches there. Hopefully, I can do both the roles well,” he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Malinga predicts: Wellalage the future of SL cricket
Malinga predicts: Wellalage the future of SL cricket
Kuldeep Yadav hits 150 ODI wickets milestone
Kuldeep Yadav hits 150 ODI wickets milestone
Hardik Pandya receives high praise from captain Rohit
Hardik Pandya receives high praise from captain Rohit
2 senior cops transferred over Rahman concert mess
2 senior cops transferred over Rahman concert mess
Pakistan, Sri Lanka in battle to face India in final
Pakistan, Sri Lanka in battle to face India in final
Who Will Be Exposed In The Vaccine War?
Who Will Be Exposed In The Vaccine War?
Paytm: Still on course of going cashflow positive
Paytm: Still on course of going cashflow positive

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Pakistan, Sri Lanka in battle to face India in final

Pakistan, Sri Lanka in battle to face India in final

KL Rahul raves about Kuldeep's sensational spin show

KL Rahul raves about Kuldeep's sensational spin show

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances