Asia Cup conundrum: BCCI denies claims of agreeing to PCB's model

IMAGE: India and Pakistan are at an impasse regarding the upcoming Asia Cup. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Board of Control for Cricket in India on Saturday denied the claims that BCCI has agreed to Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) hybrid model for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, said sources.

There were claims in Pakistan media that BCCI had agreed to PCB's hybrid model for the continental cricket event. This model meant that India's matches were held in neutral venues like United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sri Lanka, United Kingdom (UK), or Bangladesh.

BCCI sources to ANI denied that the hybrid model for Asia Cup 2023 was accepted by the board. It also said that BCCI has invited Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials to watch the final of Indian Premier League 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, which will take place on Sunday in Ahmedabad. The decision on Asia Cup will be taken after the IPL final.

Also, the venues of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which will be held in India in its entirety for the first time ever, will be decided after the IPL final, added the BCCI sources.

Earlier, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) supported the BCCI over the matter of moving this year's Asia Cup tournament out of Pakistan.

Last year, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had announced that India will not travel to play Asia Cup 2023 which is being hosted by Pakistan and will be played at a neutral venue.

Najam Sethi, the chairperson of the PCB Management Committee, called for a rational approach to solve the crisis looming over the country's hosting of the Asia Cup.

PCB put forward a hybrid model, according to which, India could play its matches at neutral venues like United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sri Lanka, Bangladesh or the United Kingdom (UK) or Bangladesh while other matches took place in Pakistan.