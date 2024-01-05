Ashwin, Root, Khawaja battle for Test cricketer of the year title

Star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is in contention for the prestigious title of Test Cricketer of the Year, as announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday.

The list of nominees for the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year 2023 includes three standout batters and a renowned all-rounder. Travis Head and Usman Khawaja from Australia, England's Joe Root, and Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin have been recognised for their exceptional performances in Test cricket.

Ashwin concluded the year as the top-ranked Test bowler in the ICC Rankings, showcasing an impressive record of 41 wickets at an outstanding average of 17.02. Notably, he recorded the highest number of five-wicket hauls in Tests for the year, totaling four.

Having previously secured the Test Cricketer of the Year award in 2016, the seasoned all-rounder is vying for the honour for the third time in his illustrious career. During the Border-Gavaskar series on home soil, Ashwin, ranked as the no. 1 Test bowler, played a pivotal role by claiming 25 wickets in four matches, contributing significantly to India's retention of the coveted accolade. This series also witnessed Ashwin surpassing Anil Kumble's record, becoming India's highest wicket-taker against Australia in red-ball cricket with a tally of 114 wickets.

Joe Root, a driving force behind England's success in Test cricket last year, accumulated 787 runs in eight Tests, finishing the year with a stellar average of 65.58. Meanwhile, Australia's opener Usman Khawaja emerged as the leading run-scorer in the longest format in 2023, amassing 1210 runs at an impressive average of 52.60, featuring three centuries.