News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ashwin, Root, Khawaja battle for Test cricketer of the year title

Ashwin, Root, Khawaja battle for Test cricketer of the year title

January 05, 2024 19:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ravichandran Ashwin

Star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is in contention for the prestigious title of Test Cricketer of the Year, as announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday.

The list of nominees for the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year 2023 includes three standout batters and a renowned all-rounder. Travis Head and Usman Khawaja from Australia, England's Joe Root, and Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin have been recognised for their exceptional performances in Test cricket.

 

Ashwin concluded the year as the top-ranked Test bowler in the ICC Rankings, showcasing an impressive record of 41 wickets at an outstanding average of 17.02. Notably, he recorded the highest number of five-wicket hauls in Tests for the year, totaling four.

Having previously secured the Test Cricketer of the Year award in 2016, the seasoned all-rounder is vying for the honour for the third time in his illustrious career. During the Border-Gavaskar series on home soil, Ashwin, ranked as the no. 1 Test bowler, played a pivotal role by claiming 25 wickets in four matches, contributing significantly to India's retention of the coveted accolade. This series also witnessed Ashwin surpassing Anil Kumble's record, becoming India's highest wicket-taker against Australia in red-ball cricket with a tally of 114 wickets.

Joe Root, a driving force behind England's success in Test cricket last year, accumulated 787 runs in eight Tests, finishing the year with a stellar average of 65.58. Meanwhile, Australia's opener Usman Khawaja emerged as the leading run-scorer in the longest format in 2023, amassing 1210 runs at an impressive average of 52.60, featuring three centuries.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Rahul Vs Pant Vs Iyer: Battle For No. 5
Rahul Vs Pant Vs Iyer: Battle For No. 5
Australia are World No 1 Test team
Australia are World No 1 Test team
Is Rohit's captaincy not sharp enough?
Is Rohit's captaincy not sharp enough?
ICC T20 WC: India-Pak to lock horns on June 9
ICC T20 WC: India-Pak to lock horns on June 9
Can Shreyas Iyer overcome his short ball woes?
Can Shreyas Iyer overcome his short ball woes?
NAVY COMMANDOS TAKE CONTROL OF HIJACKED SHIP
NAVY COMMANDOS TAKE CONTROL OF HIJACKED SHIP
Buoyant economic conditions boost services sector
Buoyant economic conditions boost services sector

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

My Father, Tiger Pataudi

My Father, Tiger Pataudi

Report Card: Siraj, Bumrah, Kohli 9/10

Report Card: Siraj, Bumrah, Kohli 9/10

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances