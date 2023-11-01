News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Malhotra apologises for 'second-class citizens' remark about Assam team

Malhotra apologises for 'second-class citizens' remark about Assam team

Source: PTI
November 01, 2023 17:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Former India player Ashok Malhotra labelled the Assam players of his time as 'second-class citizens' while doing commentary during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Photograph: Ashok Malhotra/X

Former India cricketer Ashok Malhotra apologised for his disparaging remarks in which he labelled the Assam players of his time as 'second-class citizens'.

Malhotra made the remark after Bengal suffered a shock loss to Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 pre-quarterfinals in Mohali on Tuesday.

 

Malhotra, who also coached Bengal after his playing days, said on commentary on Wednesday: "Humare zamane mein Assam ke team ko second-class citizens mana jata thaa (During my playing days, the Assam team was called second-class citizen)."

A day later, Malhotra, who played seven Tests and 20 ODIs for the country, issued an unconditional apology on X following an uproar, saying, "I apologise profusely if I have hurt Assam people's sentiments with my comments during the Assam v Bengal game last evening.

"I am sorry. It was totally unintentional and was trying to speak about their progress. I regret it and give an unconditional apology."

Meanwhile, in the match Assam captain Riyan Parag had notched up his seventh consecutive half-century as his team thrashed Bengal by eight wickets to qualify for the SMAT quarter-finals.

After the game, a video of Parag gesturing towards the commentary box has gone viral on social media. Parag had smashed an unbeaten 31-ball 50.

With his gesture, Parag is understood to be conveying that the Assam team is superior to their Bengal counterparts.

Assam were powered by an all-round show by Parag, who had earlier returned with figures of 2/23 with the ball. Akash Sengupta's 3/29 also played a part in restricting Bengal to a modest 138/8 in their 20 overs.

Invited to bat, a few Bengal batters got starts but failed to convert them into big knocks.

Assam completed the chase in 17.5 overs for the loss of two wickets.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Wankhede Is 'Special' For Rohit
Why Wankhede Is 'Special' For Rohit
Will Shreyas Iyer Play Sri Lanka Game?
Will Shreyas Iyer Play Sri Lanka Game?
'We can't seem to get anything going at the moment'
'We can't seem to get anything going at the moment'
'Garlic naan out': It's a gluten-free diet for Stoinis
'Garlic naan out': It's a gluten-free diet for Stoinis
Sensex ends down 284 points on foreign fund outflows
Sensex ends down 284 points on foreign fund outflows
IKS Health, backed by Jhunjhunwala family, buys US co
IKS Health, backed by Jhunjhunwala family, buys US co
Red-hot India take on struggling Sri Lanka at Wankhede
Red-hot India take on struggling Sri Lanka at Wankhede

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Shaheen Afridi is World No.1 ODI bowler!

Shaheen Afridi is World No.1 ODI bowler!

Pandya's return to Indian squad further delayed

Pandya's return to Indian squad further delayed

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances