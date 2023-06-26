Ashes: Nasser Hussain picks Moeen Ali's replacement

IMAGE: Moeen Ali gets his finger checked out during training session. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain believes with all-rounder Moeen Ali is in doubt for the second Ashes Test due to an injury on his bowling hand, which could force England into a critical change.

If Moeen pulled out of the second Ashes Test against Australia owing to a serious finger injury, Hussain has encouraged England to turn to speed.

"I think they need to have a look at their team a bit. Moeen Ali, his finger, that would be a gamble. I know he's got a week off and he's had this injury before in 2017. Only Moeen will know whether a week is enough for the skin to heal, or whether that would just rip it up again," Hussain told The ICC Review podcast.

Hussain believes England should replace Ali with either speedster Mark Wood or Chris Woakes, who has had fantastic success at Lord's thus far and is also a useful hitter later down the order.

The second Ashes Test between Australia and England begins at Lord's on Wednesday. England lost the first Test by two wickets.

If England are willing to rely on Joe Root's effective part-time spin, speedster Mark Wood and Lord's specialist Chris Woakes appear to be the likely replacements for Moeen.

Hussain was quick to select Wood as the next man up, and the express-pace bowler has a solid record against Australia, having been England's main wicket-taker in their previous meeting in 2021/22.

Woakes last played a Test in March 2022.

At Lords, the 34-year-old all-rounder has 27 wickets at an average of 11.33, while also hitting 306 runs at an average of 61.2.

"He (Wood) would probably have to come in for Moeen and use Joe Root as your spinner, so go down the four seamers route, or Chris Woakes. Chris Woakes has got a fantastic record at Lord's, and that would increase the batting as well, another all-rounder in there. So either Woakes or Wood for Moeen Ali," ICC quoted Hussain as saying.

England head into the Lord's Test trailing 1-0 after their dramatic two-wicket loss in the Ashes series opener.

The hosts have enjoyed a stunning 12 months with 11 victories in their 14 Tests under Stokes' leadership, yet their captain raised eyebrows after the first Ashes Test when stating that "we are not a results-driven team."

"It was just a brilliant week at Edgbaston, it really was. All the hype and all the chat and the build-up of 'Bazball' by fans and media. They lived up to it right from the very first ball when Zak Crawley drove on the up off Pat

Cummins and it thundered to the boundary. That's how they've got to where they are now. They've tried to take the result out of the equation and play a positive brand and style of cricket - they're trying to get that into the minds of their players," Hussain said.

"Of course they are results driven, they want to win. But what they're trying to do is alleviate the pressure from their team. If they keep going 'we must win, we must win', you're putting pressure and taking away everything that has been done in the last year or so," said the former England skipper.

"They definitely want to win, all England fans want them to win, but they also want them to play attractive cricket," he added.